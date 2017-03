WATCH: 'I've never been this sick,' says Nigeria's Buhari

Lagos – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says he has never been as "sick" as he did in recent weeks.

According to reports, Buhari said this soon after his arrival in the west African country from the UK where he received treatment for an undiclosed condition.

Buhari flew to London on January 19, officially on holiday and to have what his office said were "routine medical check-ups".

"I couldn't recall being so sick since I was a young man," he said.

Buhari, however, said he was "now feeling better" but other "medical check ups would be required".

A "painfully thin" Buhari disembarked on a Nigerian Air Force jet at the airport in the northern city of Kaduna at about 07:40 on Friday.

He was then flown by helicopter to Abuja.

In the capital, the head of state, looking gaunt in a billowing black kaftan, stepped off the helicopter and walked across the tarmac to be greeted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He also met security chiefs and senior government officials before being driven away in a black official car to meet his cabinet and officials of his ruling All Progressives Congress party.

The former military ruler’s health has been in the public spotlight with even suggestions that he had died, while some claimed of he had a cancer related illness.

Reports claimed that the former military ruler would resume work on Monday.

Nigerians took to social media on Friday to welcome him back home.

Some users said that the health concerns were finally going to be laid to rest.



But, some were not so convinced as they were shocked by his physical appearance.



While we celebrate President @MBuhari's return. I can't kudos @BayoOmoboriowo's work as a Photographer enough. Amazing! #BabaOyoyo pic.twitter.com/vfZ199AHbo



On my way to Gombe Old Market to see the Drama as one marketer sworn to giveaway his shop if Buhari came back to Nigeria alive. #Babaoyoyo — Garba Lawan Garba (@GLGarba) March 10, 2017

Buhari really came back to tell osinbajo to mind himself. — Mrs B! (@Ms_Ojo) March 10, 2017

Buhari really looks like he'll die tomorrow... He looks really messed up — Cl?Dr? (@AbokiCleDre) March 10, 2017

You can see that buhari would rather die in power than relinquish it and focus on his health — Petty Penelope (@KhaleesiNU) March 10, 2017