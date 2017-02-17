WATCH: Killed by Dineo, a dolphin lies alone on windswept Moz coast

Maputo - A pod of
dolphins beached by tropical storm Dineo on the coast of Mozambique were
spinner dolphins, a lodge says.
Rescuers from
Cashew Lodge Inhassoro battled in the early hours of Thursday to return the 16
dolphins to the sea, sloshing water over them and swimming them out to sea in a
desperate attempt to keep them alive, the lodge said on Facebook.
But, likely disorientated by the storm, some of the dolphins
kept returning.
Eight died,
including two babies
The lodge has
posted a short clip to its Facebook page of one of the dead dolphins left on
the grey shoreline the next morning.
Watch the video below.
Now Dugong
Lodge, also in Inhassoro, says a pod of dolphins had been seen earlier in the
day close to land. "It is possible these were the same ones that beached
themselves," said Dugong in a statement. Quoting a marine biologist, the
lodge said they were spinner dolphins. There have been up to 10 species of
dolphin recorded in Mozambican waters.
Spinner
dolphins are famous for their acrobatic displays.
Pictures of
devastated coastal lodges are being posted online as locals count the cost of
the damage. Some telephone networks are not working. Several buildings in
Inhambane City have been badly damaged, photographs show. So far the death toll
stands at seven.
Strong winds
were being reported in Bartolomeu Dias and other ares Friday morning in the
aftermath of Dineo.