Cape Town – A video clip of Zambian President Edgar Lungu munching a "juicy" mango has gone viral on social media.

Lungu recently stopped to eat mangoes with his entourage when he visited an area called Rufunsa in Luangwa district, Zambia.

In the video, Lungu could be heard asking one of his officials why the country was importing mangoes from South Africa when the southern African nation had "capacity" to grow its own fruits.

Lungu later took to his Facebook page to say that he had been in the area to "thank each and every citizen who supported me and the PF Party during the past elections. Your support is highly appreciated."

Lungu won the country's controversial elections in August.

Official results put Lungu narrowly ahead on 50.35% against 47.63 for his rival Hakainde Hichilema among a field of nine candidates.

Lungu said in his Facebook post: "I also had an opportunity to interact with small farmers growing different fruits. I encouraged my fellow citizens to stop mango importation and instead, grow the fruit industry locally, we have the capacity to do that."

Watch the video below.

There were mixed reactions on social media about the way Lungu ate the fruit.

funniest thing i've seen today...a vid of your president Edgar Lungu eating mango @TheRealChopa — Black Jack Dempsey (@LKgakatsi) December 17, 2016

Seeing President Lungu chewing that Mango just reminded me of times I used to climb trees to feast on mangoes up in the tree lol — StephyLately (@TsepoMasuwa) December 22, 2016

Saw the video of humble man Edgar Lungu mutilating that mango. You would think theres no food at State House. — Mr J. (@joeylegz) December 20, 2016