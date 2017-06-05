 

West Africa bloc agrees 'in principle' on Morocco membership

2017-06-05 20:00

Monrovia -  An official with West Africa's regional bloc says leaders of the 15-nation group have agreed "in principle" on Morocco's membership application for membership, though more assessments will be made.

The official said on Monday the Ecowas commission will do its own study on Morocco's possible membership and report back to heads of state, who instructed them to "examine the implications" of allowing Morocco to join.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press.

Morocco, Tunisia and Mauritania will be invited to the next Ecowas meeting in Togo in December. Tunisia is seeking observer status and Mauritania wishes to rejoin.

The consideration comes after Morocco's King Mohammed VI canceled attendance to the Sunday Ecowas gathering because Israel's Prime Minister was attending.

ecowas  |  morocco  |  north africa

