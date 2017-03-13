Xenophobia: Nigeria sends high level delegation to SA

Cape Town – A high level delegation from
Nigeria is expected in South Africa on Tuesday to
discuss diplomatic relations between the two countries, following recent
xenophobic violence.
A statement issued by Parliament said: "The
Nigerian Parliament has proposed the visit for the two sister legislative
institutions to discuss matters of mutual interest and to strengthen existing
diplomatic relations between the two countries, particularly in the context of
recent tensions between certain members of some communities and some foreign
nationals."
The discussions will
be led by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli and his
Nigerian counterpart, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, the
statement said.
Reports early this month said that the
visit by the Nigerian lawmakers was aimed at ascertaining the "true state" of affairs regarding Nigerians
and other foreign nationals living in South Africa.
Outbreaks of xenophobic violence were recently reported in Johannesburg
and Pretoria.
Reports indicated that more than 20 shops were
targeted in Atteridgeville, outside Pretoria, and at least 12 houses were
attacked in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg.
Angry
residents raided what they called drug dens, telling the tenants they did not
want them living there.
They also
called for "pimps" to release prostitutes and send them back home.
A Punch report
said: "Over 100 Nigerians have...been killed in South Africa in the last
two years. There were instances where the police clobbered defenceless
Nigerians to death on suspicion of being involved in criminality."
Nigeria
lawmakers reportedly accused the Nigerian government of not "doing
enough" to protect Nigerians in the southern African country.