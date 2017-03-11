 

Your 'rabidly intolerant regime is a dismal failure', Swazi's King Mswati III told

2017-03-11 13:00
King Mswati III

King Mswati III

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – Civil society groups have demanded that Swaziland’s absolute monarch repeal a 44 year decree banning political parties.

The decree which was passed in 1973 by the father to the current King Mswati III, "outlawed political parties, dissolved parliament and placed legislative, executive and judicial powers in the hands of the king".

In a joint memorandum,the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), the National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN), said that the Tinkhundla Royal decree was "a complete disregard of the peoples will".

SSN Spokesperson, Lucky Lukhele, said the majority of the people in the country were living under the poverty line, and  the monarch was sustaining its repressive laws at the expense of the people.

"After four decades of heinous attacks on the living conditions of the Swazi people, your rabidly intolerant regime is a dismal failure. It has sustained all its regressive policies that impoverish the people at the barrel of a gun," said Lukhele.  

Deeply patriarchal society

In recent years, the last absolute monarch in Africa has faced a barrage of criticism from rights groups and trade unions.

In July last year, King Mswati III was blamed for the oppression of women within his kingdom.

Action for Southern Africa (ACTSA) said that women in Swaziland continued to be oppressed and discriminated against despite claims indicating that the country was modern.

ACTSA described the country as a "deeply patriarchal society", with King Mswati remaining "unwilling to make any change".

"The King has demonstrated he is unwilling to change the status quo and promotes multiple aspects of the patriarchal society," the group was quoted as saying at the time.

Meanwhile, on its website, the Solidarity Centre in Swaziland said dissenting voices which were calling for greater parliamentary democracy were being targeted by the country's government.

"Unions and opposition parties pressing for a transition to greater parliamentary democracy have been severely repressed, with grassroots leaders beaten and imprisoned and groups banned from participating in civil society,” it said.  

Terrorism charges 

The centre also claimed that the country's biggest trade union federation, the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA) had consistently been targeted by the government.

Several leaders of the trade union and other civil society leaders have over the years been jailed. 

In February 2014, Political activist Zonke Tradewell Dlamini was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after being convicted on terrorism charges, reported the Swazi Observer.

Dlamini was co-charged with Bhekumusa Bheki Dlamini, the President of Swaziland Youth Congress (SWAYOCO), a prohibited political group.

Bhekumusa was, however, acquitted and discharged on all three counts of terrorism.

Rights groups have often claimed that the Swazi monarch was using trumped up charges to deal with activists. 

Amnesty International accused Mswati of using colonial-era laws to silence critics and detain political opponents.



Read more on:    sacp  |  nehawu  |  wftu  |  ssn  |  king maswati iii  |  swaziland  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS: In Zimbabwe, grave of Cecil Rhodes draws tourists, debate

2017-03-11 11:00

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
Gauteng province protest wrap

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 12:55 PM
Road name: Main Road

Muizenberg 12:52 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 