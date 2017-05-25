 

Zambia considers moving capital to rural area: minister

2017-05-25 13:44
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lusaka - Zambia is considering a proposal to move its capital from fast-developing Lusaka to a nearly uninhabited marshland district in the centre of the country, a minister said on Thursday.

Lusaka has been the national capital since 1935 when Zambia was known as Northern Rhodesia under British colonial rule.

"Within the next 10 years, you will not be able to conduct business in Lusaka because of congestion," national planning and development minister Lucky Mulusa told AFP.

"The city is over-crowded, and so the sensible thing to do is move the capital out."

Mulusa said that President Edgar Lungu's cabinet was due to discuss the move to Ngabwe district within the next two weeks.

Ngabwe is a little-known rural district in Zambia's Central Province, close to Kabwe town and about 120km - or two hours' drive - north of Lusaka.

It is often cut off when roads flood during rains, but Mulusa said the district was well-positioned in the middle of the country.

He added that Ngabwe would be planned to ensure it could host regional bodies such as the African Union (AU), based in Addis Ababa, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), based in Gaborone, Botswana.

"If Lusaka was properly situated, it would have benefited many institutions," he said.

Nigeria moved its capital from Lagos to Abuja in 1991, while Myanmar's military rulers moved its capital 200 miles north from Yangon to a new site at Naypyidaw in 2005.

Tanzania's capital Dodoma was designed in the 1980s but many government activities remain in Dar es Salaam.

Lungu's critics have accused him of suppressing dissent, while the main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been in detention for more than six weeks on treason charges.

Read more on:    edgar lungu  |  zambia  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Father and brother of alleged bomber detained in Libya

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Calm returns to Ditsobotla municipality following hostage drama, arson
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 