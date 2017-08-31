 

Zambian opposition leader says arrest was political

2017-08-31 17:30
Hakainde Hichilema (File: AFP)

Hakainde Hichilema (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Zambia's main opposition leader on Thursday condemned his four-month imprisonment for alleged treason as an abuse of the criminal justice system by his political opponents.

Hakainde Hichilema was released from custody two weeks ago after being detained for allegedly failing to give way to President Edgar Lungu's motorcade.

"It is not because the police have done an investigation, it is because a member of the ruling party has instigated the police to arrest this citizen," Hichilema said.

"You cannot have a criminal justice system that operates like that."

The charges were widely seen as part of a crackdown on dissent by Lungu's Patriotic Front government.

Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND), was speaking at a joint press conference in Cape Town with South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane.

Hichilema said he was "surprised" by his release as he was looking forward to being acquitted by the courts.

He was freed on August 16, when all charges were dropped hours before the start of his trial.

Hichilema, who narrowly lost last year's election and refuses to recognise Lungu as president, recounted details of his "brutal" arrest in April.

He said that more than "200 policemen, heavily armed with machine-guns" and assisted by German shepherd dogs surrounded his house and "poison-gassed" him, his wife and children for 10 hours.

Maimane, head of the Democratic Alliance party, was in May barred from entering Zambia after he landed in Lusaka airport to attend one of Hichilema's pre-trial court hearings.

Read more on:    upnd  |  mmusi mai­mane  |  hakainde hichilem  |  zambia  |  sa  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two Algerian policemen killed in suicide bombing

2017-08-31 17:30

Inside News24

 
/News
'I want you journalists to be regulated' - the best Motsoeneng quotes from briefing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 