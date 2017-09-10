 

Zuma commends AU discussion on Libyan conflict

2017-09-10 14:00

News24 Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - President Jacob Zuma has commended African Union (AU) talks on the conflict in Libya, his office said on Sunday.

“It was the first time that all the opposing players in the conflict came together under one roof in this fashion and I would like to therefore congratulate President [Denis] Sassou-N'Guesso for convening this meeting successfully,” said President Zuma in a statement.

The talks, convened by the AU’s high level panel on Libya, were held in Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo and chaired by its president. 

Reports by the UN special representative, League of the Arab States, the European Union and the AU High level representative were all considered.

“The High Level Committee also adopted a Roadmap outlining the activities and timeframes for actions towards the resolution of conflict,” presidency spokesperson Dr Bongani Ngqulunga said further.

These include a further meeting of the committee, organising an inter-Libya dialogue and the installation of “institutions of the transition”.

Zuma noted that at the meeting there was “stronger convergence on the steps that needed to be taken in order to resolve the conflict and bring about peace, democracy and stability in Libya,” said Ngqulunga.

The President returned to South Africa on Sunday morning.

Read more on:    au  |  jacob zuma  |  libya

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Niger River authorities warn of flooding in Benin, Nigeria

2017-09-10 14:00

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: 'This is a privillege' - Anderson after reaching US Open final
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 