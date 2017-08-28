'As long as coalition has an MDC name, I am not part of it,' says Mujuru

Harare – Zimbabwe's ex vice president now the leader of the opposition National People's Party, Joice Mujuru, has demanded that the name Movement for Democratic Change be removed from the grand coalition set to challenge President Robert Mugabe in the 2018 polls.

According to New Zimbabwe.com Mujuru said that although she supported the grand coalition, she was not going to be part of it if the name MDC was being adopted as the coalition name.

Speaking to her party structures in Chitungwiza last week, Mujuru said that the planned grand coalition should be inclusive and represent all opposition parties.

"As long as the coalition has an MDC name, I am not part of it, but I would be happy if we meet and give it a different name," Mujuru was quoted as saying.

This came as reports indicated that Tsvangirai had re-united with his former allies.

At a rally early this month in the capital, the Tsvangirai told supporters he was joining forces with two former deputies to face down Mugabe's Zanu-PF party.

Tsvangirai said he had agreed an alliance with former MDC deputy Welshman Ncube and close aide Tendai Biti, as well as four other opposition factions.

"This coalition is to stop fragmentation. Mugabe will have no excuse to rig (the election) if we are united," he was quoted as saying at the time.

In 2008, Tsvangirai beat Mugabe in the first round of voting, but lost in a run-off marred by violence and intimidation, including the killing of scores of opposition activists.



