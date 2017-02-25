#Bob93: Eight surprising things you didn't know about Robert Mugabe
2017-02-25 09:00
Special Report
Bulawayo - Heard of the president who
always made sure to buy his little daughter uniforms from Marks and Spencer
each time he made a trip to London?
Zimbabwe's president Robert
Mugabe's controversial policies (land reform, company seizures) are well-known.
But did you know that Mugabe
loves beef and may be about to get a salary hike?
Here are eight things you
didn't know about Africa's most-talked-about president:
1. Bought Bona clothes from
Marks and Spencer
This is something we learnt
just before Bona Mugabe, Mugabe's first child with Grace, got married in 2014.
In comments carried by The Patriot newspaper (even more loyal to the president
than the Herald, if that's possible), Mugabe said: "Each time I would
visit England I would go to Marks and Spencer and there I would always buy
something for Ouma even if I did not buy anything for anyone else I would buy
for her and it was always a uniform." Mugabe called the young Bona Ouma,
by the way.
2. Built a kitchen hut
Mugabe's mother's cousin
Cecilia Mupariwa told the
Sunday Mail last week that Mugabe built a kitchen hut
at the family homestead in Kutama (about 80km south of Harare) when he was a
teenager. She says the hut still stands today. It's proof, Mupariwa says, that
Mugabe is a "consistent man". A good builder, anyway. 3. Is the topic for a $15 000 essay competition
A $15 000 prize is a huge
amount in a country where most in the informal sector (and that's a big swathe
of Zimbabweans) earn less than $200 a month. But that's what Home Affairs
Minister Ignatius Chombo is offering to the young Zimbabwean who writes the
best 5 000 word essay on the "attributes of His Excellency". The
lucky winner is expected to be announced on Saturday. Wonder what Zimbabwe's
striking doctors, currently paid $1.20 an hour when they're on call, think of
this?
4. Had tea, scones and jam with
the archbishop of Canterbury
This was when the then
archbishop Rowan Williams visited Mugabe at State House in 2011. Williams had
come to Zimbabwe to try to get the president to act on what many saw as the
four-year persecution of the country's Anglicans by the then bishop of Harare,
who was loyal to Mugabe. Mugabe served the archbishop scones, tea and jam
"but little sympathy", according to the
Guardian.
Mugabe also used to eat
pancakes on Tuesdays with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai when they were
part of the coalition government.
5. Likes beef but doesn't eat
much of it
It's one of the things Mugabe
thinks has helped him live so long. He told state TV on his 91st birthday that
he'd been "bred on beef". But he said he'd learnt to limit the
quantities so he didn't get gout.
6. Tucked up his son Bellarmine
in bed
Remember that VERY awkward
photo of Mugabe dourly eating his meal in a Singapore restaurant while his
family partied round him a couple of years ago? It certainly didn't give the
image of a hands-on dad. But there have been tender moments, if his younger son
Bellarmine is to be believed. Bellarmine (other name Chatunga) told South
Africa's Dali Tambo during the filming of a 2013 documentary that he loved it
"if I sleep and I'm outside the blankets, he [Mugabe] will come and tuck
me in."
7. Ran up the stairs in Maputo
It's hard to imagine this now,
given the frailty Mugabe displayed on state TV earlier this week. During the
1970s - when he was in his fifties - Mugabe was based in Maputo. That's when
he used to run up the stairs because "the lifts didn't work", he said
in an interview in 2015. No-one can imagine Mugabe running anywhere now: state
TV doesn't focus on him when he walks, for fear of a re-run of the #MugabeFalls
embarrassment.
8. Could be in line for a
salary hike
This isn't too surprising,
though it's certainly shocking. The
Financial Gazette reports this week that
treasury "has budgeted for an increase in the salaries and allowances of
President Robert Mugabe and his two deputies". No officials have been
willing to confirm the claim. The last time Mugabe's salary was openly
discussed was back in 2015 and it was then $12 000 a month (less than an
essay: see above).
A little birthday present,
maybe?
