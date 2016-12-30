Couple raped, forced to have sex before being robbed

Bulawayo – A Zimbabwean couple was reportedly raped by two armed men, who later robbed them of their belongings worth $153.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, the unidentified couple was attacked while walking in a bushy area in Bulawayo's North End suburb.

The robbers, who were armed with a knife, allegedly raped the woman before they also sexually abused the man. After that, they then forced the couple to have sex while they watched.

Thereafter, they took away the couple's belongings, which included two cellphones, a pair of shoes and a necklace.

The incident took place on December 22.

One of the suspects had since been arrested and appeared in court where he faced rape, robbery and aggravated assault charges.

This came just a day after Nehanda Radio reported that at least seven women who were travelling from South Africa to Bulawayo were raped and robbed by two men armed with a screwdriver along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the unidentified men, who were still at large, got away with six cell phones, about R600 and $25.

Charamba said the pair took turns to rape four of the women before fleeing.

Investigations were still under way.



A report by the Chronicle earlier this year, indicated that at least 325 people were raped every month in the southern African country.





