 
Zimbabwe

Deadly floods: Zimbabwe seeks foreign aid

2017-03-03 17:25
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - At least 246 people have been killed by floods in Zimbabwe since December, state media reported on Friday, as the government launched an appeal for foreign aid.

The Herald newspaper said at least 128 people had been injured, 2 000 left homeless, 74 schools damaged and 70 dams had burst in floods across the country that followed a prolonged drought.

"There is an inadequate supply of tents, foodstuffs and drugs for the affected people," Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere told the paper.

"There is a need for blankets and clothing for the affected families and they are at risk of contracting pneumonia and acute respiratory infections."

He appealed for emergency funding from international donors, private companies and the public.

"After working hard responding to the effects of drought, the same people are now suffering because of excessive floods," Bishow Parajuli, of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), told The Herald.

Kasukuwere said rainfall levels had been above normal in most parts of Zimbabwe in recent months.

Severe drought 

Government officials were not immediately able to comment to AFP.

Among the worst affected areas were south-western districts, including Tsholotsho, where at least 859 people were living in a makeshift camp after their homes were destroyed by heavy rains.

State television on Thursday showed images of marooned villagers in Tsholotsho being rescued by airforce helicopters.

The meteorological department has warned of further heavy rains, cautioning people against crossing flooded rivers and bridges.

The floods came as Zimbabwe was hoping to recover from a severe drought which ravaged most of the southern African country and destroyed many food crops.

The country now faces more food shortages following the floods and an outbreak of the fall armyworm caterpillar that devours crops, according to the agriculture ministry.

A former regional bread basket, Zimbabwe has relied on imports in recent years to top up local harvests.

Critics blame the perennial shortages on President Robert Mugabe's controversial land reforms which saw the seizure of white-owned farms for redistribution to landless blacks, most of whom lacked the means to farm.

Mugabe, 93, has blamed the poor yields on erratic rains due to climate change.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  floods  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

'Algeria's Orwell' urges writers to fight fundamentalism

2017-03-03 17:25

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
There's been progress in tackling farm murders, says Acting Police Commissioner

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 1 2017-03-01 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 