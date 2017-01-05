Diamond ring shame: Grace Mugabe 'defies' court order
2017-01-05 10:12
Special Report
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has taken his globetrotting escapades on taxpayers’ expense to China amid complaints by the opposition and ordinary Zimbabweans affected by a serious economic turmoil.
Cape Town – Zimbabwean First Lady
Grace Mugabe has reportedly
defied a High Court order to return three properties she seized from a Lebanese
businessman Jamal Ahmed in a botched $1.35m diamond ring deal.
According to
News Day, Grace defied the court order and remained
in occupation of the three houses in Harare's affluent Avondale suburb.
President
Robert Mugabe's wife allegedly seized the properties after
Ahmed failed to repay the money that she had paid for the polished diamond ring.
The ring had been meant to be Mugabe’s wedding anniversary gift
to Grace. The year 2016 marked the 20
th anniversary of the Mugabes' wedding.
Grace allegedly
made the payment through a local commercial bank, but declined to accept the
ring on delivery before demanding that the refund be deposited in her private
Dubai bank account.
'Threatened with harm'
But, Ahmed, according to court papers, said it would take long
to effect the refund, as he had used a third party for the transaction, to
which Grace objected and proceeded to seize the properties.
Ahmed also said in the court documents: "
I have been threatened with harm if I return [to Zimbabwe] and it is necessary that I get some of protection.
Quoting Ahmed's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, the report said that Grace had "not yet removed her proxies from the properties, in defiance of an
eviction order issued by High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri on December 21
last year".
Mtetwa
said they had now approached the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court to evict
Grace’s proxies from the properties.
Justice Phiri had given Grace's proxies 24 hours to vacate the
premises, failure to which, the sheriff would be authorised to evict them and
restore the properties to Ahmed.
Join the conversation!
24.com encourages commentary
submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.