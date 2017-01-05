 
Zimbabwe

Diamond ring shame: Grace Mugabe 'defies' court order

2017-01-05 10:12
File: AP

File: AP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Special Report

Mugabe takes 'spending spree' to China
Mugabe takes 'spending spree' to China

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has taken his globetrotting escapades on taxpayers’ expense to China amid complaints by the opposition and ordinary Zimbabweans affected by a serious economic turmoil.

Cape Town – Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly defied a High Court order to return three properties she seized from a Lebanese businessman Jamal Ahmed in a botched $1.35m diamond ring deal.

According to News Day, Grace defied the court order and remained in occupation of the three houses in Harare's affluent Avondale suburb.

President Robert Mugabe's wife allegedly seized the properties after Ahmed failed to repay the money that she had paid for the polished diamond ring.

The ring had been meant to be Mugabe’s wedding anniversary gift to Grace. The year 2016 marked the 20th anniversary of the Mugabes' wedding.  

Grace allegedly made the payment through a local commercial bank, but declined to accept the ring on delivery before demanding that the refund be deposited in her private Dubai bank account.

'Threatened with harm'

But, Ahmed, according to court papers, said it would take long to effect the refund, as he had used a third party for the transaction, to which Grace objected and proceeded to seize the properties.

Ahmed also said in the court documents: "I have been threatened with harm if I return [to Zimbabwe] and it is necessary that I get some of protection. 

Quoting Ahmed's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, the report said that Grace had "not yet removed her proxies from the properties, in defiance of an eviction order issued by High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri on December 21 last year".

Mtetwa said they had now approached the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court to evict Grace’s proxies from the properties.

Justice Phiri had given Grace's proxies 24 hours to vacate the premises, failure to which, the sheriff would be authorised to evict them and restore the properties to Ahmed.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  grace mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

ICC rejects DRC rebel's legal challenge

9 minutes ago
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ICC rejects DRC rebel's legal challenge

9 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/Sport
The Newlands pitch is still full of surprises - Rabada

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 12:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 4 2017-01-04 22:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 