'Energised' Mugabe FORGETS his rival's name
2017-06-03 07:31
Special Report
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has launched a nationwide 10-venue speaking tour aimed at drumming up support ahead of elections next year when he plans to seek office again.
Harare - It was the
only sign of his 90-plus years: President
Robert Mugabe forgot his longtime
political rival's name.
"Pasi
(down with) -," he said as he wound up a more than 90-minute long speech
to rally-goers in Zimbabwe's market town of Marondera on Friday. And then he stopped.
There was a
moment or two's hesitation - before the president remembered.
"Anonzi
(he's called)
Morgan Tsvangirai," Mugabe said, a relieved smile upon his
face.
For years,
Mugabe and Zanu-PF officials have ended just about every campaign speech with
the words "Pamberi (forward with) Zanu-PF" and "Pasi neMDC"
or "Pasi naTsvangirai."
Friday's speech
looked to be the start of Mugabe's campaign for the 2018 elections - when
he'll be 94.
Watching
Mugabe weave his oratorial magic at this rally (he promised youths land and
criticised white farmers), some commentators saw evidence that the president
was not as frail as has recently been reported.
Said
journalist and activist @rashweatm on Twitter: "Listening to
Prez Mugabe addressing supporters... no doubt he still has
energy&poise to lead his party in 2018 polls. Change deferred."
Tweeted
former Chronicle editor @Mathuthu: "Mugabe looks really energised.
Everything points to him as 2018 candidate. He thrives in this kind of
adulation."
But there
were tiny inescapable signs of age, including the big black umbrella held above
Mugabe that obscured his face and was likely intended to protect his eyes: his
spokesperson George Charamba said last month that
Mugabe had eye problems and
often needed to rest his eyes.
And there was
that moment of forgetfulness right at the end.
It might also
have been confusion: after all, opposition parties including Tsvangirai's MDC
and others have been making moves towards the formation of a coalition. It's
still not 100% certain that Tsvangirai would lead any eventual
coalition.
Still, Mugabe
kicked off his campaign in style and with strength.
What - or
who - comes next? The coming 12 months in Zimbabwe will be VERY interesting.
