 
Zimbabwe

EXCLUSIVE: Joice Mujuru takes former boss Mugabe to court... again

2016-12-29 20:00
Joice Mujuru (File: AP)

Joice Mujuru (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Frank Chikowore, News24

Harare – Former Zimbabwean vice president Joice Mujuru has once again taken her ex-boss President Robert Mugabe to court, as she revived her bid to have the country’s surrogate currency declared illegal.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced bond notes equivalent to the United States dollar on November 28 in an attempt to ease cash shortages affecting the country's financial services sector.

Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court on Thursday wrote to Mujuru's lawyers advising the former vice president to file her heads of argument within 10 days in a matter in which she challenged the legality of the presidential decree providing a legal framework for the introduction of the bond notes as legal tender.  

Mujuru cited Mugabe, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, central bank governor John Mangudya and the country's attorney general as respondents. The respondents also have 10 days to respond to the applicant's heads of argument, meaning the matter could be heard in February 2017 at the earliest.  

This becomes Mujuru's second attempt at the Constitutional Court to have the surrogate currency declared illegal after she initially opposed the introduction of the bond notes in September.

Necessary economic framework 

At the time, the Constitutional Court dismissed the application saying that Mujuru had "prematurely" approached the court. The court's nine-member bench found that the bond notes should be introduced after supporting legislation was promulgated and it was not clear then what law the government was going to use to introduce them. 

Mugabe then used his presidential powers, allowing the central bank to go ahead with its plans to introduce the surrogate currency.

Mujuru's spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire told News24 that the matter would soon be set down for hearing.

"Fundamentally, the argument is that bond notes are not legal tender in Zimbabwe because the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act provides that there are only two forms of legal tender in Zimbabwe which are the Zimbabwean dollar and multi-currencies that include the United States dollar, the South African Rand and the Chinese Yen among others. The bond note is neither a Zimbabwean dollar nor any foreign currency, so for that reason you cannot purport to use the bond note as legal tender instead of the US dollar," said Mawarire.

Mawarire accused the government of trying to bring the Zimbabwean currency through the back door and challenged authorities to create the necessary economic framework allowing for the re-introduction of the Zimbabwean dollar.

Mangudya was not immediately available for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Read more on:    joice mujuru  |  robert mugabe  |  john mangudya  |  patrick chinamasa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Guinea soldier wanted over stadium massacre appears in court

32 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 18:21 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 18:10 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 