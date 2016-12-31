EXCLUSIVE: There'll be more anti-Mugabe protests in 2017, #Tajamuka vows
2016-12-31 13:00
Harare - A prominent Zimbabwean social movement calling
itself #Tajamuka has vowed to stage "massive" anti-government
protests in 2017 to force President
Robert Mugabe to resign for allegedly failing
to run the affairs of the southern African country, among other issues.
The grouping, made up of youths from various Zimbabwean
opposition parties and civil society organisations, has led a series of
demonstrations since its formation a few months ago.
#Tajamuka leader Promise Mkwananzi told News24 in an exclusive
interview that his organisation had already started mobilising Zimbabweans to
take to the streets in the coming year to demand that Mugabe steps down to pave
way for fresh elections.
"We are going to increase our numbers in the streets of
the country to force Mugabe to leave office," said Mkwananzi.
But police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner
Charamba warned that law enforcement agents would be out in full force to deal
with any form of lawlessness.
Police clearance
"The police is determined to apply the law to its
fullest; we are not going to allow any unsanctioned gatherings and demonstrations
and we encourage all organisations and individuals to first seek clearance from
the regulating authorities," said Charamba.
#Tajamuka maintains that it would never seek police
clearance, arguing that "the police were an extension of the Mugabe
dictatorship".
#Tajamuka, working with other social movements such
#ThisFlag led by exiled pastor Evan Mawarire, led a two-day national shutdown
in July that left the country paralysed. Dozens of activists were arrested and
arraigned in courts countrywide, charged with public violence.
For his part, Mugabe has told the world that he was not
going to leave office "as long as I still have the mandate from the people
of Zimbabwe".
Zimbabwe's opposition parties have long charged that Mugabe lacked
legitimacy after he controversially thumped former prime minister Morgan
Tsvangirai in the the 2013 national elections that the Movement for Democratic
Change (MDC) said were rigged.
Opposition coalition
The parties were now mulling to form a
coalition and field a single presidential candidate that would face off with
Mugabe and his ruling Zanu PF party.
Mkwananzi said #Tajamuka was set to forge an alliance with
the country's opposition parties in order to strengthen opposition against
Mugabe.
"We are going to put pressure on all opposition parties
to form the coalition in time for the 2018 elections; this (coalition) is the
only escape route for Zimbabweans who are faced with rising poverty and are
subjected human rights abuses by their government."
