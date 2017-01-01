 
Zimbabwe

Fraud: Anti-graft agency 'probes another Zim minister'

2017-01-01 17:00
Saviour Kasukuwere. (File :AFP)

Saviour Kasukuwere. (File :AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwe's anti-graft agency is "investigating" Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, allegedly for fraud and corruption, a report has said. 

According to News Day, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) was "digging up" Kasukuwere's past, particularly his "murky indegenisation deals".  

Kasukuwere served as youth, indigenisation and economic empowerment minister from 2009 to 2013 before being re-assigned to the environment, water and climate ministry, and later to the local government portfolio.

An unidentified source revealed that ZACC was investigating the minister’s role in the administering of the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (NIEEB) which held funds under the National Youth Fund and Community Share Ownership Trust schemes.

The anti-graft agency spokesperson Phyllis Chikundura confirmed the investigation. She, however, refused to reveal more details.

'Solid evidence'

"It's true, we are investigating NIEEB for a number of issues," Chikundura was quoted as saying.

But Kasukuwere maintained that he was innocent.

"For all my past, my present and the future, I am ready for scrutiny," Kasukuwere reportedly said.

Kasukuwere was the second high profile minister to be investigated by the anti-graft agency.

A recent News24 report revealed that the agency was set on arresting Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo on fraud and corruption charges in the coming year. 

An unnamed ZACC official said that the agency had gathered "solid evidence" that would lead to the successful prosecution of Moyo in 2017.

Moyo and his deputy Godfrey Gandawa allegedly embezzled a combined amount of $400 000 from the taxpayer funded Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef). 

Zimdef funds were meant to support students at tertiary institutions. 

But an unfazed Moyo maintained that the charges levelled against him and his deputy were "politically motivated".

Read more on:    zacc  |  jonathan moyo  |  saviour kasukuwere  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

10-year-old girl used as human bomb in Nigeria attack

2017-01-01 14:50

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 14:50 PM
Road name: Beach Road

Strandfontein 14:48 PM
Road name: Strandfontein Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 