Fraud: Anti-graft agency 'probes another Zim minister'

Harare – Zimbabwe's anti-graft agency is "investigating" Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, allegedly for fraud and corruption, a report has said.

According to News Day, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) was "digging up" Kasukuwere's past, particularly his "murky indegenisation deals".

Kasukuwere served as youth, indigenisation and economic empowerment minister from 2009 to 2013 before being re-assigned to the environment, water and climate ministry, and later to the local government portfolio.

An unidentified source revealed that ZACC was investigating the minister’s role in the administering of the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (NIEEB) which held funds under the National Youth Fund and Community Share Ownership Trust schemes.

The anti-graft agency spokesperson Phyllis Chikundura confirmed the investigation. She, however, refused to reveal more details.

'Solid evidence'

"It's true, we are investigating NIEEB for a number of issues," Chikundura was quoted as saying.

But Kasukuwere maintained that he was innocent.

"For all my past, my present and the future, I am ready for scrutiny," Kasukuwere reportedly said.

Kasukuwere was the second high profile minister to be investigated by the anti-graft agency.

A recent News24 report revealed that the agency was set on arresting Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo on fraud and corruption charges in the coming year.

An unnamed ZACC official said that the agency had gathered "solid evidence" that would lead to the successful prosecution of Moyo in 2017.



Moyo and his deputy Godfrey Gandawa allegedly embezzled a combined amount of $400 000 from the taxpayer funded Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Zimdef funds were meant to support students at tertiary institutions.

But an unfazed Moyo maintained that the charges levelled against him and his deputy were "politically motivated".