Fund-raising? Mugabe approves hike in traffic fines
2017-03-30 08:42
Special Report
Harare - If driving in Zimbabwe wasn't enough of a headache already,
here's something more to put you off: President Robert Mugabe has just approved
a hike in traffic fines.
Police roadblocks put off tourists and send local drivers'
blood pressure shooting up - not least because of the creativity with which
the police appear to invent new offences.
Reported the
Chronicle newspaper: "Motorists will now
have to fork out more in traffic fines following the coming into force of a new
scale of fines to be imposed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police."
"The coming into effect of the new scale of fines
followed the signing into law by President Mugabe of the Finance Act last
week," the paper added.
In many cases that will mean that where traffic police once
demanded $20 for a traffic offence, they can now demand $30. Four fines of
this level grouped together (not unheard of in Harare) will now come to $120.
That's on the spot. And sadly, there are normally no
swipe machines in sight.
The Facebook group Dear ZRP, which has managed to amass
nearly 30 000 members, carries stories of frustrated drivers fined for obscure
offences like "dirty exhausts" or "splayed springs".
It's widely believed that police have
set targets of money
they have to raise.
Commented one Chronicle reader at news of the increased
fines late on Wednesday: "Bribes shall prevail."
In February a cop caught demanding a bribe from a driver
whose car had been impounded at a roadblock
tried to swallow the money.
