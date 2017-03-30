 
Zimbabwe

Fund-raising? Mugabe approves hike in traffic fines

2017-03-30 08:42
Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

News24 Correspondent

Harare - If driving in Zimbabwe wasn't enough of a headache already, here's something more to put you off: President Robert Mugabe has just approved a hike in traffic fines.

Police roadblocks put off tourists and send local drivers' blood pressure shooting up - not least because of the creativity with which the police appear to invent new offences.

Reported the Chronicle newspaper: "Motorists will now have to fork out more in traffic fines following the coming into force of a new scale of fines to be imposed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police."

"The coming into effect of the new scale of fines followed the signing into law by President Mugabe of the Finance Act last week," the paper added.

In many cases that will mean that where traffic police once demanded $20 for a traffic offence, they can now demand $30. Four fines of this level grouped together (not unheard of in Harare) will now come to $120.

That's on the spot. And sadly, there are normally no swipe machines in sight.

The Facebook group Dear ZRP, which has managed to amass nearly 30 000 members, carries stories of frustrated drivers fined for obscure offences like "dirty exhausts" or "splayed springs".

It's widely believed that police have set targets of money they have to raise.  

Commented one Chronicle reader at news of the increased fines late on Wednesday: "Bribes shall prevail."

In February a cop caught demanding a bribe from a driver whose car had been impounded at a roadblock tried to swallow the money.


Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Moody's sees Egypt's economy growing but reforms slipping

20 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
Protest in India turns violent as Nigerian students are attacked

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 