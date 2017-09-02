 

Grace Mugabe: 'God still wants my husband to lead'

2017-09-02 07:21
Grace Mugabe (File: AFP)

Grace Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - First Lady Grace Mugabe on Friday made her first public speech in the wake of her alleged assault of South African model Gabriella Engels, but made no mention of the incident.

Instead, the First Lady condemned factionalism tearing the ruling Zanu-PF party apart, and insisted that God still wanted her husband to lead Zimbabwe.

"God still wants President Mugabe to lead and he will tell us when he wants to step down," she said, in comments carried by the state-run Herald.

Grace Mugabe was speaking to thousands of ruling party supporters at a rally in the central city of Gweru.

Gweru and the surrounding Midlands province are a stronghold of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is accused of leading a faction vying to succeed Mugabe.

In an apparent jibe at Mnangagwa, the first lady said: "You must be loved by all provinces not just one if you want to lead Zimbabwe."

On Thursday Mnangagwa was forced to deny claims by supporters that he had been poisoned by some of Grace Mugabe's ice cream served at a previous rally in southern Zimbabwe on August 12.

At Friday's rally officials announced that the First Lady had supplied $15 000 worth of ice cream and yoghurt for youths attending the rally.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  grace mugabe  |  robert mugabe  |  emmersn mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Odinga says election observers 'sanitised fraud'

2017-09-02 07:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 08:17 AM
Road name: Glencairn Expressway

Cape Town 17:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 01 2017-09-01 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 