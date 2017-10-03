'Grace Mugabe underwear' story lands Zim reporter in trouble

Harare - Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a journalist after he
reported that a ruling Zanu-PF MP distributed used underwear to supporters on
behalf of First Lady Grace Mugabe, the journalist’s lawyer said on Tuesday.
NewsDay reporter Kenneth Nyangani was arrested on Monday
night in the eastern city of Mutare, his lawyer said.
"He is in custody at Mutare Central Police Station," lawyer
Passmore Nyakureba told News24 via phone.
He said his client was facing a charge of criminal
defamation, although it wasn't clear whether the complainant was the MP or the
First Lady. He said the reporter hadn't yet been given the opportunity to
respond to the charge.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights confirmed in a
statement that Nyangai was arrested "for allegedly writing a story published in
Monday's edition of NewsDay claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated some
used undergarments to some Zanu-PF supporters in Manicaland province".
Zimbabwe banned the importation of second hand clothes and
shoes in 2015 to help protect local textile and shoe companies, but the ban was
later relaxed.
There have been numerous reports in recent months that
second hand clothes and shoes seized by revenue officials at borders, or from
street vendors by municipal police, have been redistributed to ruling party
supporters at rallies.