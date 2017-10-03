 

'Grace Mugabe underwear' story lands Zim reporter in trouble

2017-10-03 12:52

Correspondent

Grace Mugabe (File: AFP)

Grace Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a journalist after he reported that a ruling Zanu-PF MP distributed used underwear to supporters on behalf of First Lady Grace Mugabe, the journalist’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

NewsDay reporter Kenneth Nyangani was arrested on Monday night in the eastern city of Mutare, his lawyer said.

"He is in custody at Mutare Central Police Station," lawyer Passmore Nyakureba told News24 via phone.

He said his client was facing a charge of criminal defamation, although it wasn't clear whether the complainant was the MP or the First Lady. He said the reporter hadn't yet been given the opportunity to respond to the charge.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights confirmed in a statement that Nyangai was arrested "for allegedly writing a story published in Monday's edition of NewsDay claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated some used undergarments to some Zanu-PF supporters in Manicaland province".

Zimbabwe banned the importation of second hand clothes and shoes in 2015 to help protect local textile and shoe companies, but the ban was later relaxed.

There have been numerous reports in recent months that second hand clothes and shoes seized by revenue officials at borders, or from street vendors by municipal police, have been redistributed to ruling party supporters at rallies.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  grace mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Safety of journalists in Lesotho 'under threat', says Sanef

2017-10-03 11:54

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: 23 explosive weapons found in Las Vegas shooter's room
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 30 2017-09-30 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 