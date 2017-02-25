 
Zimbabwe

'I thank God for this long, long journey': Mugabe, 93

2017-02-25 15:31
Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

News24 Correspondent

Matobo - A pensive Robert Mugabe in a cowboy hat has told revellers at his 93rd birthday party that he thanks God for the "long long journey" of his life.

Speaking to thousands of ruling party supporters gathered on a muddy school rugby pitch near the second city of Bulawayo, Mugabe said: "it's a long, long journey to have walked: a journey with its own joys, its own.... displeasures, its own sorrows."

Youths from his Zanu-PF party sourced buses, 150 cattle and tens of thousands of US dollars to stage this controversial party in the Matopos district. It was held as Zimbabwe's economic and social crisis worsens. Hundreds of people have lost their homes in recent days due to floods.

Partygoers in red scarves were largely silent as Mugabe mused on members of his family who had died, telling his listeners he had "just one sister left". 

The president's tired, slow words were in contrast to the vigour of his wife Grace, who earlier led party-goers in singing Happy Birthday to her husband.

"You mean everything to me and the family," the 51-year-old first lady said. She too was wearing a black cowboy hat.

There's much speculation that Grace may be angling for Zimbabwe's top spot in the event her increasingly frail husband dies, though she will face tough competition from a faction of Zanu-PF led by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

An array of birthday cakes was spread out at the party. One was a particularly eye-catching replica of Zimbabwe's famous balancing rocks. 

The opposition has been fiercely critical of the party, with former finance minister Tendai Biti on Saturday slamming on Twitter "cultish parasites... gather[ed] in Matobo to pay homage to a geriatric occult deity while the citizen drowns in pain & poverty."

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  grace mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

They said he wasn’t allowed to jump. He didn’t listen

33 minutes ago
Partner content

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: South Africans aren't xenophobic - Jacob Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 