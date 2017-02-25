'I thank God for this long, long journey': Mugabe, 93
2017-02-25 15:31
Special Report
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who turned 93 this week, celebrates his birthday on Saturday with a lavish party attended by thousands of loyalists outside the second city of Bulawayo.
Matobo - A pensive
Robert Mugabe in a
cowboy hat has told revellers at his 93rd birthday party that he thanks God for
the "long long journey" of his life.
Speaking to thousands of ruling
party supporters gathered on a muddy school rugby pitch near the second city of
Bulawayo, Mugabe said: "it's a long, long journey to have walked: a
journey with its own joys, its own.... displeasures, its own sorrows."
Youths from his Zanu-PF party
sourced buses, 150 cattle and tens of thousands of US dollars to stage this
controversial party in the Matopos district. It was held as Zimbabwe's economic
and social crisis worsens. Hundreds of people have lost their homes in recent
days due to floods.
Partygoers in red scarves were
largely silent as Mugabe mused on members of his family who had died, telling
his listeners he had "just one sister left".
The president's tired, slow
words were in contrast to the vigour of his wife Grace, who earlier led
party-goers in singing Happy Birthday to her husband.
"You mean everything to me
and the family," the 51-year-old first lady said. She too was wearing a
black cowboy hat.
There's much speculation that
Grace may be angling for Zimbabwe's top spot in the event her increasingly
frail husband dies, though she will face tough competition from a faction of
Zanu-PF led by Vice President
Emmerson Mnangagwa.
An array of birthday cakes was
spread out at the party. One was a particularly eye-catching replica of
Zimbabwe's famous balancing rocks.
The opposition has been
fiercely critical of the party, with former finance minister
Tendai Biti on
Saturday slamming on Twitter "cultish parasites... gather[ed] in Matobo to
pay homage to a geriatric occult deity while the citizen drowns in pain &
poverty."
