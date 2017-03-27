 
Zimbabwe

'If you see a 100 US note in Zimbabwe, it's been sneaked in': central bank

2017-03-27 16:43
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

News24 Correspondent

Harare - Cash-strapped Zimbabwe is trying to stop banks importing high-denomination US dollar bills - and that means you shouldn't see $100 notes in banks or supermarkets, state media is reporting.

With some banks now only giving customers their money in 'bond notes', the special-to-Zimbabwe paper bills introduced last November, the deputy governor of the central bank Kupukile Mlambo has told the Sunday Mail that "no-one is importing the 100 US note."

The reason? High value notes are easy to take out of the country because they take up less room, according to the report.

President Robert Mugabe's government still insists that Zimbabwe's shortages of hard cash are less to do with the lack of production across the economy and principally due to locals - and foreigners - "externalising" hard cash.

Mlambo was quoted as saying: "We don't want to see them (100 US notes) actually and we have discussed with the banks and they have agreed... If you see [them], it's maybe because someone went to the US and came carrying them."

"Banks are not importing 100, even 50 US notes," he added in an interview with the paper.

With bond notes (and the bank accounts stuffed with them) arousing suspicion, some shops are now offering customers three different prices for the same goods depending on the way they want to pay.

Meantime some Zimbabwe banks are now allowing customers to withdraw up to 150 US in a single transaction, News24 has learnt. There's just one catch: the money is all in 2 and 5 denomination bond notes.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Drought-stricken Somalia battles hunger and cholera

37 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Soweto after-school club keeps learners from drugs

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 25 2017-03-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 