'Jilted' man wearing girlfriend's clothes hangs self - report

Bulawayo – A Zimbabwean man, 32, killed himself this week while dressed in his girlfriend's clothes following a misunderstanding, a report said on Saturday.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Bernard Nleya of Mafeha village in Plumtree, hanged himself in his girlfriend's bedroom after an argument in which he accused her of having an affair with one of her employees.

Nleya was found hanging on the rooftop of the bedroom by her girlfriend, Miriam Sibanda.

Police confirmed the incident, adding that Nleya wore Sibanda's skirt "over his trousers and he also had three of her blouses on".

Nleya had, on the previous night, allegedly threatened to stab Sibanda, leading her to flee and sleep at a friend's house.

No foul play was suspected.

Early this year, a jealous Zimbabwe man, Collen Dube, 35, allegedly killed his wife, Tumelo Ncube, 25, with an axe, while her teenage brother watched helplessly.

Relatives of the couple were quoted saying that the two had been having marital problems, with Dube accusing his wife of cheating on him.

The couple had been together for three years and had two children.

