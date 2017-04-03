Karma or bad luck? Three men who robbed a dying pastor have now ALL died

Harare - Do you believe in divine justice?

That's the question some Zimbabweans have been asking after it emerged this month that three men who robbed a church pastor at the scene of the car crash that killed him in September last year have all since died in separate road accidents.

Apostle Charles Chiriseri was travelling from Harare to Bulawayo when he swerved to miss some cows in the road and his car overturned, killing him. His wife Petunia was badly injured and spent a month in hospital.

"Two more Chiriseri corpse robbers die in accidents," the state-owned Chronicle reported last week, starting a frenzy of speculation. Black magic? Avenging spirits? Deserved punishment? Just a coincidence? Those were some of the explanations Zimbabweans have put forward.

The latest 'robber' to die was Constable Mkhokheli Mpofu who was killed at a roadblock last Friday by a driver who refused to stop. The roadblock had been set up very near the scene of Chiriseri's accident...

Mpofu had been due to appear in court this week to answer charges of stealing 200 US from Chiriseri's wallet. Bus conductor Forget Chikweya died in a car crash last November. He was accused of taking Chiriseri's smartphone. Firefighter Honest Hleza, who was accused of stealing the churchman's laptop at the scene of the crash, died in a car accident December. The Chronicle suggested that in both Chikweya and Hleza's cases, there were other passengers in the vehicles involved in the crashes but they were the only ones who died.

Commented one reader: "I feel pity for these guys, yes they were misguided elements but the punishment is overkill. RIP if such a thing exists."

Butholezwe Ndlovu posted: "I don't think the pastor's spirit is doing anything but those guys cast a bad spell on their lives by stealing from a dead man period."

Harare radio station @capitalkfm had a phone-in, asking listeners whether they believed the deaths were "God's punishment or simply karma?"

So loud has the speculation been that Chiriseri's widow has had to intervene, telling the Sunday Mail that she "does not even believe in praying for people to die, prophesying or even declaring that they should die."

As the debate raged on Twitter this week @vmukwashi said: "Some children laughed at Elisha's bald head and they were eaten by bears. Elisha was a man of God."

But @SithoeMooy said: "Maybe it was their time."

Two other men have also been charged with stealing from Chiriseri and were due to appear in court this week.

