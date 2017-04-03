Karma or bad luck? Three men who robbed a dying pastor have now ALL died
2017-04-03 07:52
Harare - Do you believe in divine justice?
That's the question some Zimbabweans have been asking after
it emerged this month that three men who robbed a church pastor at the scene of
the car crash that killed him in September last year have all since died in
separate road accidents.
Apostle Charles Chiriseri was travelling from Harare to
Bulawayo when he swerved to miss some cows in the road and his car overturned,
killing him. His wife Petunia was badly injured and spent a month in
hospital.
"Two more Chiriseri corpse robbers die in
accidents," the state-owned Chronicle reported last week, starting a
frenzy of speculation. Black magic? Avenging spirits? Deserved punishment?
Just a coincidence? Those were some of the explanations Zimbabweans have put
forward.
The latest 'robber' to die was Constable Mkhokheli Mpofu who
was killed at a roadblock last Friday by a driver who refused to stop. The
roadblock had been set up very near the scene of Chiriseri's accident...
Mpofu had been due to appear in court this week to answer
charges of stealing 200 US from Chiriseri's wallet. Bus conductor Forget
Chikweya died in a car crash last November. He was accused of taking
Chiriseri's smartphone. Firefighter Honest Hleza, who was accused of stealing
the churchman's laptop at the scene of the crash, died in a car accident
December. The Chronicle suggested that in both Chikweya and Hleza's cases,
there were other passengers in the vehicles involved in the crashes but they
were the only ones who died.
Commented one reader: "I feel pity for these guys, yes
they were misguided elements but the punishment is overkill. RIP if such a
thing exists."
Butholezwe Ndlovu posted: "I don't think the pastor's
spirit is doing anything but those guys cast a bad spell on their lives by
stealing from a dead man period."
Harare radio station @capitalkfm had a phone-in, asking
listeners whether they believed the deaths were "God's punishment or
simply karma?"
So loud has the speculation been that Chiriseri's widow has
had to intervene, telling the Sunday Mail that she "does not even believe
in praying for people to die, prophesying or even declaring that they should
die."
As the debate raged on Twitter this week @vmukwashi said:
"Some children laughed at Elisha's bald head and they were eaten by bears.
Elisha was a man of God."
But @SithoeMooy said: "Maybe it was their time."
Two other men have also been charged with stealing from
Chiriseri and were due to appear in court this week.
