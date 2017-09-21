LATEST: 'Panic grips MDC over Tsvangirai illness,' says report

Harare – "Panic" has reportedly gripped Zimbabwe's main opposition the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, as its leader Morgan Tsvangirai continues to receive medical treatment at a hospital in South Africa.

Tsvangirai was airlifted to South Africa on Friday last week after he fell ill.

Tsvangirai, 65, announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and that he had begun chemotherapy.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, while Tsvangirai's spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka insisted that the opposition leader was well, "party officials stressed that he was in bad shape and that his close associates had joined him in South Africa"

The unnamed officials were quoted as saying that it would be better if the party was truthful over Tsvangirai's health situation "to avoid unnecessary speculations that could hurt the party and cause panic among followers".

Meanwhile, News Day reported on Thursday that Tsvangirai was expected back in the country "any time from now" as his condition was improving.

Tamborinyoka was quoted as saying: "By the end of this weekend, the people's leader will be back to continue what he knows best; executing the people’s struggle with distinction."



