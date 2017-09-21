 

LATEST: 'Panic grips MDC over Tsvangirai illness,' says report

2017-09-21 12:45
Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC. (File : AFP)

Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC. (File : AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – "Panic" has reportedly gripped Zimbabwe's main opposition the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, as its leader Morgan Tsvangirai continues to receive medical treatment at a hospital in South Africa. 

Tsvangirai was airlifted to South Africa on Friday last week after he fell ill.

Tsvangirai, 65, announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and that he had begun chemotherapy.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, while Tsvangirai's spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka insisted that the opposition leader was well, "party officials stressed that he was in bad shape and that his close associates had joined him in South Africa" 

The unnamed officials were quoted as saying that it would be better if the party was truthful over Tsvangirai's health situation "to avoid unnecessary speculations that could hurt the party and cause panic among followers".

Meanwhile, News Day reported on Thursday that Tsvangirai was expected back in the country "any time from now" as his condition was improving.  

Tamborinyoka was quoted as saying: "By the end of this weekend, the people's leader will be back to continue what he knows best; executing the people’s struggle with distinction." 


Read more on:    mdc  |  morgan ­tsvangirai  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ugandan police fire tear gas at 'life presidency' protesters

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
The funding we receive doesn't meet the country's ambitions - SA Army chief
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 11:35 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Cape Town 10:58 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, September 20 2017-09-20 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 