 
Zimbabwe

LEAKED REPORT: Mugabe 'in trouble with war vets'

2017-01-01 07:21
Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Frank Chikowore, News24

Harare - A leaked confidential ministerial document has revealed that Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 92, might be in trouble after the country's former freedom fighters declared that they no longer want him to lead the southern African country.

The war veterans, who called Mugabe "a genocidal dictator", issued a damning communique sometime in 2016, declaring that they would not support Mugabe's candidature in the 2018 national elections. The former freedom fighters argued that the veteran leader’s candidacy was going to be a hard-sell because of his advanced age.

The war veterans, however, disowned the communique when they were arrested and arraigned before a Harare magistrate, facing charges of undermining Mugabe's authority. 

The former freedom fighters have also openly declared their support to a faction within the ruling Zanu-PF party led by Mugabe's deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Another faction calling itself Generation 40 is backing First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her nonagenarian husband. 

'National security threat' 

The leaked report, directed to the veteran leader and signed by defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi and his war veterans counterpart Tshinga Dube, a copy of which is in News24's possession, alleged that Mugabe's fallout with leaders of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association was posing a "national security threat" to the country.

"The problems affecting war veterans in their totality and complexity are beginning to define a national security threat, with unpleasant connotations as the 2018 elections approach," reads part of the report.

Mugabe, who is on holiday in the Far East with his entire family, is always surrounded by hordes of security aides.

The leaked document also alleged that some of the problems affecting war veterans were being sponsored by unnamed senior officials within Mugabe's Zanu-PF.

The ministerial committee tasked to investigate Mugabe's tiff with war veterans recommended the nonagenarian to move with speed to deal with the issue before it goes "out of hand".

Coalition 

"This plea solemnly seeks to invoke Your Excellency's tried and tested statesmanship, your esteemed wisdom and prudence so that you may consider intervening both in the party and government in order to restore matters concerning war veterans before they go too far out of hand," the document stated.

Efforts to get a comment from war veterans leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa were fruitless. Mugabe's spokesperson George Charamba's mobile phone went unanswered. 

However, the local Newsday newspaper reported recently that the former freedom fighters would meet soon to choose Mugabe's successor. At the same time, NewZimbabwe.com quoted unnamed sources saying war veterans were considering an unidentified Zimbabwean businessman to challenge Mugabe in the 2018 polls. 

This comes at a time when opposition parties are mulling forming a coalition and fielding a single presidential candidate that would face off with Mugabe in the forthcoming elections. 

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Sinai explosion kills officer, soldier

22 minutes ago
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sinai explosion kills officer, soldier

22 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 14:36 PM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 21:57 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 