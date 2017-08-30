LIVE: #SolidarityMarch: Zanu-PF says Grace Mugabe was 'framed'

From News24's Njabulo Ncube at the South African embassy in Harare
Harare –
Zimbabwe police have summoned organisers of a peaceful protest which had been
planned for this morning outside the South African embassy over Pretoria’s
decision to grant President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, diplomatic immunity.
Information
obtained by News24 indicates police visited the offices of the National
Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) offices before asking officials to accompany
them to the charge office at Harare Central police station.
Police are
said to be reluctant to authorise the peaceful protest, according to officials,
fearing to embarrass the First Lady on the same day that Zanu-PF is holding a
solidarity march for her after she escaped arrest in South Africa for assaulting
a model Gabriella Engels.
Speaking to
News24 while at the police station, Davis Mukusha, a Nera official who is one
of the organisers, said it appeared police wanted to stop the peaceful protest
which had been slated for 10:00 to 1pm at the South African embassy in Harare.
By 10:30 the protest had not started as officials were still in talks with police.
“A while
ago they came to our offices and tensely cautioned us against marching or else there
will be consequences,” Mukusha told News24.
Nera
officially advised police of the planned demonstration on Monday this week.
But police
documents seen by News24 indicated police wanted the organisers of the protest
to make a fresh application, citing the Public Order Security Act.
According to
the documents, Nera needed to notify authorities at seven days prior to the protest.
But Nera said
they intended to defy the police’s directive.
A handful
of people waited the start.
“We are
seeking clarification on the response they just gave us this morning,” said
Mukusha.
“But that
won't shift goalposts. We are going to the embassy with or without the
clearance in 30 minutes.”
More to
follow.