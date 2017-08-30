 

LIVE: #SolidarityMarch: Zanu-PF says Grace Mugabe was 'framed'

2017-08-30 09:57

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party has organised a march and rally in Harare to show support for under fire First Lady Grace Mugabe. Follow the live updates.

Grace Mugabe
Last Updated at 10:53
10:51
10:49

From News24's Njabulo Ncube at the South African embassy in Harare

Harare – Zimbabwe police have summoned organisers of a peaceful protest which had been planned for this morning outside the South African embassy over Pretoria’s decision to grant President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, diplomatic immunity.

Information obtained by News24 indicates police visited the offices of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) offices before asking officials to accompany them to the charge office at Harare Central police station.

Police are said to be reluctant to authorise the peaceful protest, according to officials, fearing to embarrass the First Lady on the same day that Zanu-PF is holding a solidarity march for her after she  escaped arrest in South Africa for assaulting a model Gabriella Engels.

Speaking to News24 while at the police station, Davis Mukusha, a Nera official who is one of the organisers, said it appeared police wanted to stop the peaceful protest which had been slated for 10:00 to 1pm at the South African embassy in Harare.

By 10:30 the protest had not started as officials were still in talks with police. “A while ago they came to our offices and tensely cautioned us against marching or else there will be consequences,” Mukusha told News24.

Nera officially advised police of the planned demonstration on Monday this week. But police documents seen by News24 indicated police wanted the organisers of the protest to make a fresh application, citing the Public Order Security Act.

According to the documents, Nera needed to notify authorities at seven days prior to the protest. But Nera said they intended to defy the police’s directive.

A handful of people waited the start.

“We are seeking clarification on the response they just gave us this morning,” said Mukusha.

“But that won't shift goalposts. We are going to the embassy with or without the clearance in 30 minutes.” More to follow. 

 
10:33
Supporters walking to the ruling party offices
10:31
The Zanu-PF headquarters in the capital Harare.  
10:30

News24 Correspondent Frank Chikowore says people are coming in "dribs and drabs".

Some are in busses.

Youths are singing "Joice Mujuru ucharohwa nevakomana" meaning "Joice Mujuru you will be beaten by the boys"
10:28
Some, like @Sibango are surprised Zanu-PF has decided to go ahead with the solidarity march for Grace.  
10:27
Zimbabwean police are reportedly on standby as Zanu-PF supporters gather for Grace Mugabe solidarity march and rally. Watch the video from social media 
10:27
10:12
10:11
A Zimbabwean journalist @zenzele has said in a tweet that "Violence is celebrated in Zanu-PF", and this is the reason why "there is a solidarity rally for Grace".
10:08
10:05
09:58
Reports of social media indicate there are plans to turn the Grace Mugabe solidarity march into an anti-Mnangagwa rally. 
09:58
09:58
A NewsDay report says that Grace’s allies yesterday claimed that they had mobilised more than 100 000 to attend the solidarity march.
09:58

"Zanu PF celebrates violence and it is a party that thrives on fear and physical engagement. This makes diplomatic mockery of the Republic of South Africa in that they granted diplomatic immunity to a non-repentant goddess of violence and  such a march will give a clear signal to the opposition in this country that violence is imminent during the watershed elections in 2018," said Nyandoro. 

"Put simply, the country is now being turned into a mafia state with thuggery and brutality directing the order of the day and all this must be brought to an end come the 2018 watershed elections."  
09:58
The National People’s Party led by former vice president Joice Mujuru said the proposed march was a mockery to the South African government which protected the Zimbabwean First Lady from facing prosecution. 
09:58
Wednesday’s march comes after Zimbabwean police denied opposition parties under the banner of Nera (National Electoral Reform Agenda) a clearance to march to the South African embassy in Harare to protest against the granting of diplomatic immunity to Grace. 
09:58
"It boggles the mind why the ZRP refused the opposition permission to organize a march against Grace Mugabe's violent tantrums and savage beating of Gabriella Engels. Zimbabwe is now a fully - fledged banana republic that is run by an old despot whose wife has got an explosive and irrational temperament," said the National People’s Party (NPP) secretary general Gift Nyandoro. 
09:58

Meanwhile, New Zimbabwe.com quoted Mashayamombe as saying that Grace has gone through a lot in the past month.

"All progressive Zimbabweans must attend the solidarity meeting of the First Lady," he was quoted as saying. 

"A lot has happened to our mother from being injured on her leg, being holed up in South Africa for a week on cooked allegations and also media reports about her ice cream being poisonous from her enemies."
09:58

Grace assaulted 20-year-old South African model Gabriella Engels with an extension cord two weeks ago and severely injured her after she found her with one of her two sons, Bellarmine Chatunga, at a hotel in Sandton.

Following a police report by Engels, the First Lady was granted diplomatic immunity by South African authorities in a move that was criticised by human rights organisations in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Zanu-PF's political commissar for Harare Province, Shadreck Mashayamombe, said the procession would culminate in a rally at the party's headquarters in downtown Harare.

President Mugabe and his wife were expected to address the Zanu-PF supporters, who were reportedly set to be drawn from all the country’s provinces.
09:58

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party has organised a march and rally in Harare on Wednesday to show support for under fire First Lady Grace Mugabe who received condemnation after her South African "wrath".

News24 Correspondent is covering the event live from the capital Harare. 
