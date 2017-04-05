 

LIVE: Riot police are out 'in full gear' - #ZimOppositionRally

2017-04-05 11:52

Betha Madhomu, News24

Get the latest details as the opposition in Zimbabwe converges for a rally at Freedom Square in Harare, where they aim to continue pressing for electoral reforms.

Zimbabwe
12:16

Patson Dzamara, an activist and brother to abducted activist, Itai Dzamara says: "I am appalled by what I am seeing. I for one was out of the country, attending to some personal business. I was supposed to return to Zimbabwe tomorrow but I had to change my ticket and I came back today in order to attend the rally. 

"The lack of co-ordination and poor attendance is disappointing. I am totally surprised that it seems as though Zimbabweans are not yet ready to cross over. I wonder what more incentive we need to face Mugabe's morbid regime head on. Elections are around the corner and Zimbabweans are still dilly dallying. At this rate we may not make it through."
12:07

Mugari comes under attack from youths for the seemingly poor attendence

"Poor organising and lack of political strategy which links people's expectations such as livelihoods and electoral fights have not been managed the pre-rally mobilisation was poor and the face of many parties can't be felt: says an official who works in Morgan Tsvangirai," speaking to News24 strictly on condition is not named.
12:06
The convener of the rally, Joelson Mugari, attributes the seemingly low turnout to hardships. He says people have no money for transport. He suggests in future opposition parties should give people a dollar each for transport
12:01
Some of the opposition supporters sit, as they wait for the rally to begin 
12:00
An unidentified man reads a newspaper at the venue of the rally
11:58
An elderly woman clad in MDC regalia, she is the only one wearing party regalia thus far
11:52
Tent for top leadership being mounted 
11:52
Scores seated under tree shades in anticipation of arrival of nera leadership
11:52

A reminder: The rally has been cleared by the police  although the Joint Operations Command directed the opposition to hold the meeting downtown Harare arguing that regional security ministers will be holding a meeting close to the initial venue.

The rally will now take place at an open space dubbed as the Freedom Square by the opposition
11:52
None of the top officials have arrived yet
11:52
Supporters are discussing political issues amongst themselves as they wait for others and their leaders to arrive
11:52
It's a sunny morning in Harare  and supporters are coming in dribs and drabs
11:52

Another News24 Correspondent, Frank Chikowore says: The opposition parties are holding a joint rally to brief their supporters on progress made, or lack of it thereof, on its quest for key democratic reforms ahead of the 2018 national elections following their March 22 petition to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The opposition charges that without those reforms, elections would breed a predetermined outcome. The opposition wants voter registration to be conducted as agreed between the electoral body, the opposition and the sitting Zanu-PF led government. 
11:52

Our correspondent Njabulo Ncube is covering the event on the ground and says police are stationed along strategic areas in the city centre in Harare.

"Riot police are out in full gear all the way to the venue which is now Freedom Square. Africa Unity Square is sealed off by riot police," he says.

Polices eyes are also focussed on the Zanu-PF headquarters where Mugabe will chair a politburo meeting. 
11:52
The rally comes on the same day President Robert Mugabe is set to hold crucial party meetings, including a politburo in which factionalism in Zanu-PF is expected to top the agenda. 
10:48

Zimbabwean media is reporting that thousands of people are expected to attend the Nationals Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) feedback rally at the Freedom Square in Harare, as they continue to press for electoral reforms.

According to News Day, Nera officials had previously slated the rally for Africa Unity Square, but police advised them to use Freedom Square, also known as Robert Mugabe Square, to avoid interfering with business in town.
FULL BRIEFING: Relationship between Zuma, Gordhan irretrievable - Mantashe

PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 4 results 2017-04-04 21:07
