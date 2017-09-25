 

Lucky rhino mum 'survives attack in Zimbabwe'

2017-09-25 09:31

Correspondent

Istock

Istock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - A rhino mum is recovering after an attack by armed poachers in southern Zimbabwe, conservationists announced on World Rhino Day on Friday.

"Unity", as this rhino has been named by her carers is "clearly in considerable pain and discomfort and has a long road to recovery ahead of her", said the Save Valley Conservancy in a post to Facebook

She is being looked after - with her calf, who does not appear to have been attacked - by a skilled team. Save Valley Conservancy posted photos of the pair, with evidence of an injury to the mother.

"She is lucky, as most rhinos do not survive a run-in with heavily-armed poachers intent on removing their horns," the group said.

Zimbabwe has around 800 rhinos but, as in South Africa, these magnificent endangered animals are under threat from poachers who kill them for their horns, which are in high demand as an ingredient in traditional Asian medicine.

The Malilangwe Trust, a local conservation non-profit, confirmed that Unity is a black rhino cow and said she and her calf are both "feeding well."

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Spreading alarm over Zim shortages a criminal offence': Minister threatens media

2017-09-25 07:00

Inside News24

 
/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 23 2017-09-23 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 