Man, 23, 'stabs five people in just 30 minutes' – report

Bulawayo – In a knife rampage attack, a Zimbabwean man, 23, took about 30 minutes to stab at least five people while also robbing two of his victims, said a report on Thursday.

According to Chronicle, Manelisi Msipa has since appeared at the Bulawayo magistrate’s court with a swollen and bruised face after a mob meted out mob justice on him.

He was, however, not asked to plead on his three charges that included attempted murder, robbery, and assault.

Msipa has been remanded until his next court appearance on February 28.

The court heard that Msipa attacked two people in Makokoba suburbs and three others near the Engen garage along Luveve road in southern Zimbabwe.

State prosecutor Nkathazo Dlodlo said that on the night of February 11, Msipa attacked all of his victims in just less than 30 minutes.

One of his victims Tichaona Masiriri from Mzilikazi suburbs, was stabbed when the suspect pretended to be looking for matches, but was unable to find any as the latter didn’t have it.

Agony

The suspect allegedly produced a knife and stabbed Masiriri on the upper lip, before robbing him of his cell-phone and $7.

Simbarashe Sibande who was walking around the vicinity saw Msipa attacking Masiriri and tried to intervene, but he was also attacked and left with an eye protruding.

As Sibanda screamed in agony, he allegedly attracted the attention of another passer by Beret Sibanda, who was also attacked by the alleged suspect as he tried to help.

Msipa allegedly fled the scene, but later on met his fourth victim Roshid Polongani who was waiting for transport near an Engen garage.

He reportedly accused him of stealing from him before stabbing him once on the back then robbing him of his Samsung S7 and $60.

The court heard that Polongani screamed for help and a "good Samaritan" Maphios Hama immediately intervened. He was, however, also stabbed on the back.

Both Polongani and Hama were reportedly in a critical condition in hospital.

Bulawayo has in recent months recorded a series of violent crimes.

Last month, a 32-year-old man was reportedly found in his rented home, with severe injuries and burns all over his body following a "savage" attack.

He died in hospital before he could name his attackers.

Read more on: zimbabwe | southern africa