 
Zimbabwe

Man, 27, 'slits' wife's throat, hangs self

2017-02-26 21:00
Special Report

Gwanda – A Zimbabwean man, 27, hanged himself after he allegedly killed his wife, 19, by slitting her throat, a report says.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, Dumisani Siziba from Gwanda allegedly slit his wife Pretty Moyo's throat before phoning his brother to tell him that he was taking his life.

The couple was said to have been in the process of divorcing.

The incident, the report said, occurred after Moyo, who had been away at her parents' home returned to her matrimonial home to fetch their 2-year-old child and clothes. 

On her way back, Siziba allegedly offered to escort her to her parents' home so they could try and resolve their marital problems. While on the way, he reportedly killed her before committing suicide. 

Police spokesperson Philisane Ndebele confirmed the incident, adding that the couple's bodies were discovered by Siziba’s family.

"We received a report of murder and sudden death by hanging. A man murdered his wife by cutting her throat before taking his own life too. He was found hanging in a bush a few metres away from where his murdered wife lay on Thursday morning. His family discovered the bodies," Ndebele was quoted saying.

This came just less than a month after a 55-year-old man reportedly killed his wife with a pestle after accusing her of cheating.

Police said that the two had been having difficulties in their marriage for a "long time".

