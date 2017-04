Man, 32, 'kills ex-wife with knobkerrie, dumps body at roadside'

Bulawayo – A 32-year-old man has reportedly appeared in a Zimbabwean court on a murder charge after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife Ntombiyenkosi Ndlovu, 22, to death for rejecting his reconciliation bid.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Mpiliso Moyo allegedly dumped his ex-wife's lifeless body along the Plumtree – Tshitshi road, after attacking her while on her way home.

The body was found by a police officer stationed at the Madabe police station.

The court heard that Ndlovu left her parent's homestead on April 2, going to her home. But on her way, she was attacked by Moyo on a small footpath near a bushy area.

Moyo assaulted her with a knobkerrie on the head until she succumbed to the injuries. He "carried her body to a nearby road in an attempt to fake a road accident", the report said.

He was, however, arrested and appeared in court after the police discovered the bloodied knobkerrie at his homestead.

In February, a man from Gwanda, again in Zimbabwe, allegedly slit his wife's throat before phoning his brother to tell him that he was taking his life.

