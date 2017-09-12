 

Man, 54, 'slits open wife's throat with unknown object'

2017-09-12 10:51
Mutare – A Zimbabwean man who deserted his family 25-years ago reportedly returned home in Mutare last Friday and allegedly murdered his wife before disappearing again. 

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, police had since launched a manhunt for the 54-year-old estranged Elisha Murimba on suspicion of murdering his wife Victoria Murimba.

Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the murder and appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Chananda said that Victoria's body was discovered by her daughter the following day after her parents failed to show up in the morning. 

"The following morning, the couple did not emerge from the bedroom until around 11:00 when the daughter decided to make a follow up. When the daughter opened the door she realised that her mother was still in bed. When she opened the blankets that was when she saw her body lying in a pool of blood. Her mother’s throat was slit open with an unknown object. She raised alarm and neighbours rushed to the scene, their father had long vanished," Chananda was quoted as saying.

Murimba was said to have left a note claiming that his wife was seeing other men during his absence. 

Early this year, a 32-year-old man reportedly appeared in a Zimbabwean court on a murder charge after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife Ntombiyenkosi Ndlovu, 22, to death for rejecting his reconciliation bid.

A report by the Chronicle newspaper said that Mpiliso Moyo allegedly dumped his ex-wife's lifeless body along the Plumtree – Tshitshi road in Bulawayo after attacking her while on her way home.

The body was found by a police officer stationed at the Madabe police station.

Moyo assaulted her with a knobkerrie on the head until she succumbed to the injuries. He "carried her body to a nearby road in an attempt to fake a road accident", the report said.


