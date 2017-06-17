Man, 57, in critical condition after hyena attack
2017-06-17 16:01
Bikita – A man in Zimbabwe’s Runesu village, Bikita is
reportedly in a critical condition after he was attacked by a hyena on Thursday
night.
According to the state-owned
Chronicle newspaper, George
Mukwidza, 57, sustained a deep cut on his right hand after he was mauled by a "charging
hyena".
Police confirmed the incident, adding that the vicious
animal was among 12 other hyenas that invaded Mukwidza's homestead.
Mukwidza was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard his dogs
barking. When he went outside, he saw at least 12 hyenas chasing his dogs.
"… The man (Mukwidza) allegedly struck one animal on the
back with an axe and it got stuck into the hyena’s body. As he attempted to
pull out the axe, he was bitten on the right hand from behind by yet another
hyena," police were quoted as saying.
Mukwidza was rescued by his sons who managed to kill one of
the hyenas before they rushed him to hospital.
Hyena attacks on humans are rare in Zimbabwe, but they frequently prey on their cattle.
In 2016, two motorists approaching Zimbabwe's resort town of Victoria Falls were
horrified when they saw a hyena dragging a human body.
It later emerged that the hyena had not killed the woman, but had found her body after she committed suicide.
