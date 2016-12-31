 
Zimbabwe

Man arrested with 5 tons of 'stolen' food aid rice – report

2016-12-31 09:00
Bulawayo - A Zimbabwean man has been arrested after being found with at least five tons of rice suspected to be "stolen" drought relief food. 

The state-owned Chronicle newspaper revealed that Simbarashe Mushava was allegedly found with at least 103 bags of 50kg rice donated to Zimbabwe by the Chinese government.

The bags of rice reportedly formed part of the national government's drought relief programme.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the arrest, adding that the suspect was apprehended last Sunday at his home after a police tip off.

"He was arrested following a tip off from members of the public. We want to commend members of the public for continuously assisting us with information," Simango was quoted as saying.

The report came just more than two weeks after News24 reported that the southern African country had secured at least 100 000 tons of maize grain from Mexico.

The food aid was meant  to help avert the hunger crisis that has affected more than four million people in the country.

Zimbabwe, like a number of other sub-Saharan countries, has been hit hard by El-Nino induced drought, forcing it to import maize from other countries.

Early this year Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted as saying that the government was busy sourcing maize.

Mnangagwa said at the time that Zimbabwe was ready to accept international help to curb food shortages.

