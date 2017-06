Mozambique heist: Gunmen in security guard uniforms 'raid cash-in-transit truck'

Beira - A gang of robbers dressed in security guard uniforms raided a cash-in-transit truck outside a bank in Mozambique's coastal city of Beira, shooting and seriously injuring a guard, it's been reported.

The truck had just pulled up to deliver cash to the main Beira branch of Millennium-BIM around lunchtime on Tuesday when the robbers opened fire, according to a report from news website ClubofMozambique.com, citing Mozambique's AIM news agency and the TVM television network.

Cash was grabbed in the raid but it's not known how much, the report says.

"The raiders themselves were wearing uniforms similar to those of [private security company] G4S, which may have confused the genuine G4S team that was charged with unloading the money and taking it inside the bank," the report says.

The injured guard was employed by G4S.

Reported Portuguese-language newspaper O Pais: "The marks on the wall and the blood on the floor showed the violence with which the criminals acted."