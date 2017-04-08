 
Zimbabwe

Mugabe mocks opposition 'grand coalition', says it will be 'defeated'

2017-04-08 19:00
Joice Mujuru. (File: AFP)

Joice Mujuru. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly mocked efforts by opposition parties to form a "grand coalition" to contest his Zanu-PF party in next year's elections, saying this will lead to a "grand defeat".

According to the state-owned broadcaster ZBC, Mugabe, 93, said that the coalition would fail, as the opposition continued to chase "a mirage?".

The veteran leader said this while officially opening a Zanu-PF central meeting in Harare on Friday.

Mugabe said that the opposition parties were "a confused lot", as they always continued to split amid internal fights.

"We look with glee, we look with joy as they daily turn on each other, while pretending to chase a mirage they have termed grand coalition, apparently unaware of the grand defeat that stares them in the face," News Day quoted Mugabe as saying.

Mugabe’s remarks came as reports indicated that Mujuru had finally endorsed the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai as the "the most suitable person" to face Mugabe in next year’s elections.

Tsvangirai would be the candidate for all opposition parties that have signed up to the proposed grand coalition.

According to News Day, Mujuru, who now led the National People’s Party (NPP) told female party members in Masvingo this week that Tsvangirai had the "political clout and commanded a large following".

"We agreed with the MDC-T to sit down and discuss," she was quoted as saying.

Read more on:    mdc  |  zanu-pf  |  morgan tsvangirai  |  joice mujuru  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Nigeria: At least five wounded in suicide bombing in northeast

2017-04-08 17:08

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 07 results 2017-04-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 