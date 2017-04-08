Mugabe mocks opposition 'grand coalition', says it will be 'defeated'

Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly mocked efforts by opposition parties to form a "grand coalition" to contest his Zanu-PF party in next year's elections, saying this will lead to a "grand defeat".

According to the state-owned broadcaster ZBC, Mugabe, 93, said that the coalition would fail, as the opposition continued to chase "a mirage?".

The veteran leader said this while officially opening a Zanu-PF central meeting in Harare on Friday.

Mugabe said that the opposition parties were "a confused lot", as they always continued to split amid internal fights.

"We look with glee, we look with joy as they daily turn on each other, while pretending to chase a mirage they have termed grand coalition, apparently unaware of the grand defeat that stares them in the face," News Day quoted Mugabe as saying.

Mugabe’s remarks came as reports indicated that Mujuru had finally endorsed the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai as the "the most suitable person" to face Mugabe in next year’s elections.

Tsvangirai would be the candidate for all opposition parties that have signed up to the proposed grand coalition.

According to News Day, Mujuru, who now led the National People’s Party (NPP) told female party members in Masvingo this week that Tsvangirai had the "political clout and commanded a large following".

"We agreed with the MDC-T to sit down and discuss," she was quoted as saying.