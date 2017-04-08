Mugabe mocks opposition 'grand coalition', says it will be 'defeated'
2017-04-08 19:00
Special Report
A 32-year-old man has reportedly appeared in a Zimbabwean court on a murder charge after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife Ntombiyenkosi Ndlovu, 22, to death for rejecting his reconciliation bid.
Harare – Zimbabwean President
Robert Mugabe has reportedly mocked
efforts by opposition parties to form a "grand coalition" to contest his
Zanu-PF party in next year's elections, saying this will lead to a "grand
defeat".
According to the state-owned broadcaster
ZBC, Mugabe, 93,
said that the coalition would fail, as the opposition continued to chase "a
mirage?".
The veteran leader said this while officially opening a
Zanu-PF central meeting in Harare on Friday.
Mugabe said that the opposition parties were "a confused lot",
as they always continued to split amid internal fights.
"We look with glee, we
look with joy as they daily turn on each other, while pretending to chase a
mirage they have termed grand coalition, apparently unaware of the grand defeat
that stares them in the face,"
News Day quoted Mugabe as saying.
Mugabe’s remarks came as
reports indicated that Mujuru had finally endorsed the Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC) leader
Morgan Tsvangirai as the "the most suitable
person" to face Mugabe in next year’s elections.
Tsvangirai would be the
candidate for all opposition parties that have signed up to the proposed grand coalition.
According
to
News Day, Mujuru, who now led the National People’s Party (NPP) told female
party members in Masvingo this week that Tsvangirai had the "political clout and commanded
a large following".
"We
agreed with the MDC-T to sit down and discuss," she was quoted as saying.
Join the conversation!
24.com encourages commentary
submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.