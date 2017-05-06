Mugabe 'second to SA' quotes 'a sign he is suffering from old age'
President Jacob Zuma has reportedly said that he agrees with President Robert Mugabe's remarks that Zimbabwe is "mischaraterised". The two presidents met for bilateral talks on the sidelines of WEF Africa.
Harare - Former Zimbabwean finance minister
Tendai Biti says President Robert Mugabe, 93, is suffering from old age after the
nonagenarian suggested his country was the second highly developed nation in
the continent.
Mugabe told the World Economic Forum on
Africa on Thursday that
Zimbabwe was the most highly developed country in Africa after South Africa, pointing out that the
country had universities and the highest literacy rate on the continent at 90%.
“Zimbabwe is the mostly highly developed
country in Africa. After South Africa I want to see another country highly
developed,” said Mugabe.
His remarks, however, sparked outrage and
ridicule worldwide, with Biti, who served as Mugabe’s finance during the government
of national unity between 2009 and 2013, telling News24 Mugabe was “mad”.
Describing Mugabe’s remarks as far off the
mark, Biti said Mugabe’s remarks gave credence to assertions the Zanu-PF leader
was clueless on most state issues, particularly the economy.
“The suggestion that Zimbabwe is Africa’s second
economy is pathological and reflective of exhaustion, cognitive dissonance and
dementia,” said Biti.
'Mugabe needs to wake up'
Reports indicated that an estimated three
million Zimbabweans were economic refugees due to Mugabe’s failed policies.
Economist and banker, Bhekithemba Mhlanga pointing
out that that most people thought of fragile states in terms of countries such
as Somalia a few years ago - but Zimbabwe was now a caricature of a similar
state by most comparisons.
“…When you have a situation where the country
has no currency of its own, faces massive liquidity crisis, unemployment at 90%
and cannot provide effective health care - then it is a failed state, especially
given that it once had all this in place,” said Mhlanga.
Mhlanga stressed that the fragility of Zimbabwe stemmed
from two major sources - weak economic fundamentals and the opaque succession
politics.
“Anyone who says otherwise is simply
floating in the sphere of the angels - they are dreaming. Mugabe needs to wake
up and smell the chaos,” said the banker.
'Taking issues too far'
Thulani Mswelanto, the programmes manager
at Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, concurred, saying the country was indeed a “fragile
state”.
“It is a low-income country characterised
by weak state capacity and/or weak state legitimacy leaving citizens vulnerable
to a range of shocks. The dearth in economic life and a highly contested
political legitimacy of the state
following a series of contested elections confirm that we are a failed state,”
said Mswelanto.
However, Ernest Mudzengi, another political
analyst and director of the Media Centre in Harare, said describing Zimbabwe as
a fragile state was rather “too harsh” and taking issues too far.
“We still have things that are functional
unlike in the former Somalia so we can’t say Zimbabwe is a fragile state but a
failed state yes. There is a world of difference between a fragile and failed
state. Sure yes, a failed state we are,” said Mudzengi.
