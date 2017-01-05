 
Zimbabwe

Mugabe takes 'spending spree' to China

2017-01-05 07:01
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. (File: AP)

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Frank Chikowore, News24

Harare - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has taken his globetrotting escapades on taxpayers' expense to China amid complaints by the opposition and ordinary Zimbabweans affected by a serious economic turmoil.

The nonagenarian, who is on a month-long vacation, left Harare for Singapore last month with his entire family and a large entourage of security aides. Singapore is Mugabe's usual destination where he receives treatment for an eye cataract. 

Mugabe’s deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he tried to consult his superior on the hero status of a late former provincial governor Peter Chanetsa who passed on in Harare on New Year's Day, but his efforts were in vain.

The acting president told mourners at Chanetsa's home located in Harare's leafy Borrowdale suburb that he had tried to contact Mugabe at his Singapore base but was advised that he was now in China.

December salaries and annual bonuses 

"We will pass on the message to our leader (Mugabe) who will give us guidance," said Mnangagwa. This, after the ruling  Zanu PF party's Mashonaland leadership requested that Chanetsa's remains be interred at the national shrine in recognition of his contribution during the country's liberation war and the post-independence era.

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai and the recently formed Zimbabwe People First led by former vice president Joice Mujuru have criticised Mugabe for going on holiday while the country is "burning".

Mugabe's administration has not paid most of its employees their December salaries and annual bonuses while the economic situation continues to deteriorate with many Zimbabweans surviving on less than a dollar per day. Cash shortages in the southern Africa country's financial system have also compounded the crisis.

Mugabe is expected to spend at least $6m during his month-long vacation. Closer to Mugabe's Harare base, authorities require less than a million dollars to contain a typhoid outbreak that has claimed at least one life in the capital.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  morgan tsvangirai  |  joice mujuru  |  robert mugabe  |  emmerson mangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Two Moroccan troops killed in CAR convoy attack

17 minutes ago
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two Moroccan troops killed in CAR convoy attack

17 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
We can't say the fires are under control - emergency services in Somerset West

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 12:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 4 2017-01-04 22:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 