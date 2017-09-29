Mugabe to whites: 'What's not yours will never be yours'

Harare - President Robert Mugabe says whites came to Zimbabwe and
wanted to make it their own, ignoring the fact that "what is not yours
will never be yours".
The 93-year-old president was speaking at a state funeral on
Thursday at which he hailed the resistance fight by the likes of former vice
president Joseph Msika against white minority rule.
"If you come to my place and claim it's yours, I will
fight you. In the same vein, this is what the likes of Joseph Msika
resisted," Mugabe said at the funeral of Msika's widow, 89-year-old Maria
Msika.
"Whites came to Zimbabwe and wanted to make it theirs
oblivious of the fact that what is not yours will never be yours no matter how
much you fight for it," the state-run Herald quoted the president as
saying in his speech at Harare's National Heroes Acre.
Mugabe launched a sometimes violent land reform programme to
seize farms from white landowners in 2000. Out of around 4 000 on the land
then, only a few hundred remain.
At a series of countrywide rallies held since June, the
youth wing of his Zanu-PF party has been urging the ageing leader to seize
remaining white-owned farms to redistribute to young party members.