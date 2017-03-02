Mugabe went for Singapore check-up at same time last year
2017-03-02 08:42
Special Report
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who celebrated his 93rd birthday last week, flew to Singapore for a "scheduled medical review", says his spokesperson.
Harare - President Robert Mugabe's
spokesperson has stressed that the 93-year-old president's departure for Singapore
on Wednesday is for a "scheduled" medical check-up.
"His Excellency the
president left this morning [Wednesday] for Singapore for a scheduled medical
review. We expect him back in the country early next week," George
Charamba said in a statement quoted by state media.
The word "scheduled"
is key: the authorities clearly do not want rumours circulating that the
president's health has suddenly worsened. Mugabe celebrated his 93rd birthday
last week, and spoke at length at his birthday party on Saturday in the Matopos
district near Bulawayo. His speech then, though slow, was stronger than it had
been in a long interview he earlier gave to the state broadcaster to mark his
birthday.
To be fair, Mugabe was in
Singapore at very nearly the exact same time last year, almost certainly for
medical reasons. Reports from March 2016 say
Mugabe returned from Singapore
before the middle of the month. That trip was made more secretly.
Tweeted watchdog @ZimMedia
Review: "Days after asking us 'What is it that you get (abroad) which you
can't get in Zimbabwe', Mugabe has today left for Singapore for a 'medical review'."
The only presidential medical
complaint that the authorities have ever openly discussed is cataracts. But
former central bank governor Gideon Gono disclosed that Mugabe was at one point
being treated for prostate cancer, according to Wikileaks in 2011.
Meantime, midwives at public
hospitals in Zimbabwe announced on Wednesday they were joining doctors and nurses
in a strike over pay and conditions, according to a statement being circulated
on social media.
