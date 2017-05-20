Mugabe's off AGAIN... and this time it's Mexico
2017-05-20 18:00
Special Report
The body of a 5-year-old girl who went missing in April in Kasibo village under chief Hwange, Zimbabwe, was reportedly found with her private parts and tongue missing.
Harare - Seems incredible but it's true:
President
Robert Mugabe is on another foreign trip, this time to Mexico, state media
is reporting.
The 93-year-old president is
attending - wait for it - the United Nations World Conference on Disaster
Risk Reduction in Cancun, according to the official
Herald newspaper.
He left on Friday night, less
than a week after he returned from a trip to see his doctors in Singapore.
The Herald, which is resolutely
pro-Mugabe, tried to put a positive gloss on the story, saying the Zimbabwe
president was attending this summit "on the back of launching successful
implementation of the Specialised Maize Production and Import Substitution
Programme or Command Agriculture".
Zimbabwe is reported to be expecting a
bumper harvest this year, though that may partly be to do with better rainfall.
Those who aren't fans of Mugabe
and his frequent forex-gobbling travels were scathing of this trip, which could
see the president staying out of Zimbabwe for up to a week.
"How can we have a
non-resident President when national issues require a hands-on leader?"
asked @xandatoto on Twitter. Zimbabwe is in the grips of cash shortages and
widespread unemployment, while floods in February wreaked havoc across vast
swathes of the south of the country.
"But the disaster is here
at home. He can't walk up two steps. What on earth can he contribute to that
discussion?" said one Herald reader in the online comments section.
Said another: "Another
sleep-away for uncle Bob."
Join the conversation!
24.com encourages commentary
submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.