Mugabe's off AGAIN... and this time it's Mexico

2017-05-20 18:00
President Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

News24 Correspondent

Harare - Seems incredible but it's true: President Robert Mugabe is on another foreign trip, this time to Mexico, state media is reporting.

The 93-year-old president is attending - wait for it - the United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Cancun, according to the official Herald newspaper.

He left on Friday night, less than a week after he returned from a trip to see his doctors in Singapore. 

The Herald, which is resolutely pro-Mugabe, tried to put a positive gloss on the story, saying the Zimbabwe president was attending this summit "on the back of launching successful implementation of the Specialised Maize Production and Import Substitution Programme or Command Agriculture".

Zimbabwe is reported to be expecting a bumper harvest this year, though that may partly be to do with better rainfall.

Those who aren't fans of Mugabe and his frequent forex-gobbling travels were scathing of this trip, which could see the president staying out of Zimbabwe for up to a week.

"How can we have a non-resident President when national issues require a hands-on leader?" asked @xandatoto on Twitter. Zimbabwe is in the grips of cash shortages and widespread unemployment, while floods in February wreaked havoc across vast swathes of the south of the country.

"But the disaster is here at home. He can't walk up two steps. What on earth can he contribute to that discussion?" said one Herald reader in the online comments section.

Said another: "Another sleep-away for uncle Bob."

