 
Zimbabwe

Mugabe's party 'not threatened' by Zimbabwe opposition pact - pro-govt papers

2017-04-23 22:00
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

News24 Correspondent

Harare - President Robert Mugabe's party does not feel threatened by moves to form an election coalition, state-controlled papers say.

Main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai signed pacts with former vice president Joice Mujuru and the leader of another small party, Welshman Ncube, this week as the first step towards building a coalition seeking to unseat long-time ruler Mugabe in elections next year.

The move has been greeted with cautious optimism by critics of Mugabe, who have seen Tsvangirai and his party lose - sometimes narrowly - almost all elections since the Movement for Democratic Change was formed in 1999 (the MDC did win a majority of seats in parliament in 2008 polls).

But those loyal to Mugabe are shrugging off the threat a united front could pose to his 37-plus years in power.

A "full spectrum of positives"

The state-owned Chronicle says Zimbabweans have been getting a "full spectrum of positives" from Mugabe's government since independence in 1980 - things like education, healthcare and dignity, shareholder trusts and support for farmers under the command agriculture scheme. 

"Zanu-PF is a party that is rightly beholden to the electorate and does not waste its time wanting to please foreigners," the Bulawayo-based paper said in an editorial this weekend. 

"If Zanu-PF had ended there and folded its arms basking in old glory (of the liberation war), coalitions like the one Mr Tsvangirai et al are working on could have posed an electoral threat to the party," it said.

Gullible opposition

Writing in the pro-Mugabe Sunday Mail, columnist Vukani Madoda said erstwhile supporters of the opposition are no longer "gullible". Countering accusations that Zanu-PF has used violence to win elections, Madoda said, "It is the opposition and its facets that are prone to political prostitution, violence and cowardice".

Around 200 opposition supporters were killed after Mugabe lost the first round of presidential elections in March 2008 (he went on to claim victory in a second round of polling). About seven supporters of Zanu-PF were also killed.

Huge pile of zeros

Mugabe hasn't yet reacted publicly to news of the coalition but he did suggest in February that a coalition of opposition parties here could never be more than a "huge pile of zeros".

Read more on:    zanu -pf  |  mdc  |  morgan ­tsvangirai  |  joice mujuru  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Newly released charity worker visits Trump

2017-04-23 20:47
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Newly released charity worker visits Trump

2017-04-23 20:47

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 12:44 PM
Road name: Broadway Boulevard

Strand 12:37 PM
Road name: Gordons Bay Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 