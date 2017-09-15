 

Nelson Mandela Foundation hits back at Mugabe... says he 'should base his comments on facts'

2017-09-15 09:57
Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The Nelson Mandela Foundation has hit back at Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, saying that he should base his comments on facts when interrogating the South African icon's legacy, reports say.

According to Eye Witness News, the foundation said that Mugabe's critique of South Africa's negotiated settlement were "hollow".

Mugabe made headlines recently when he attacked Mandela's legacy, saying that the South African icon cherished his personal freedom over the economic freedom of his people, which was the reason why today in South Africa "everything is in the whites' hands".

The 93-year-old president said this while speaking in Shona at a ruling party rally in the central town of Gweru.

"What was the most important thing for (Mandela) was his release from prison and nothing else. He cherished that freedom more than anything else and forgot why he was put in jail," Mugabe was quoted as saying, in comments translated by NewZimbabwe.com.

But an eNCA report quoted the Nelson Mandela Foundation as saying:  "The foundation encourages President Mugabe and anyone who wants to interrogate Madiba's legacy and question his contribution to the birth of the new South Africa to do so, but to accurately examine relevant evidence and facts.

"The foundation remains an institution anyone can visit to interact and engage on the life and times of Nelson Mandela."

The foundation also said that the collective leadership of the ANC was behind all decisions made during the negotiation period.

Read more on:    nelson mandela foundation  |  robert mugabe  |  nelson mandela  |  zimbabwe  |  sa  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egyptian, Saudi warplanes take part in joint war games

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
POLOTIKI | Episode 13: Country of irrational decisions
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 13 2017-09-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 