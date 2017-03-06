 
Zimbabwe

'Nomad' Mugabe leaves Zim AGAIN, aide claims trips are 'legitimate spending'

2017-03-06 10:40
Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

News24 Correspondent

Harare - President Robert Mugabe left Zimbabwe for Ghana on Monday, less than 24 hours after he got back home from a medical check-up in Singapore, state media reported.

The 93-year old president is attending Ghana's 60th independence anniversary celebrations as a "special guest" because of the two countries "close relations", Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi told the Herald newspaper.

Mugabe - who's nicknamed the "visiting president" because of his frequent foreign trips - taught in Ghana in the late 1950s and his first wife Sally was Ghanaian.

Mugabe's spokesperson George Charamba defended his boss from claims these trips are draining Zimbabwe's fiscus as the southern African country sinks deeper into economic crisis. Hospital doctors returned grudgingly to work at the weekend after a two-week strike over pay and conditions. But teachers from government schools were on Monday due to start a go-slow over the non-payment of bonuses from 2016. Tendai Biti, who served as Zimbabwe's finance minister during the 2009-13 coalition government, has previously claimed that Mugabe takes $4m inn hard cash with him each time he leaves the country.

Mugabe's spokesperson told the Herald: "It is a legitimate spending that makes nation states."

Online watchdog @ZimMediaReview said: "Mugabe has now left for Ghana for Independence celebrations there. Nomad."

Political analyst Ibbo Mandaza told the privately-owned Newsday that aides were "making a killing" out of the travel allowances they get when they accompany Mugabe.

"There are people making money out of having the old man in the air all the time," Mandaza was quoted as saying.

As for the ageing Zimbabwe president's state of health, he couldn't be fitter, his spokesperson said.

"He is so well that he beats even the youngest politicians," Charamba told the Herald.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Zim deadly floods: 'We only managed to save a suitcase with a few clothes'

2017-03-06 08:49

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
ICMYI: Watch the moment Dlamini left SASSA briefing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 