'Nomad' Mugabe leaves Zim AGAIN, aide claims trips are 'legitimate spending'
2017-03-06 10:40
Harare - President
Robert Mugabe left Zimbabwe for Ghana on Monday, less than 24 hours after he got
back home from a medical check-up in Singapore, state media reported.
The 93-year
old president is attending Ghana's 60th independence anniversary celebrations
as a "special guest" because of the two countries "close
relations", Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi told the
Herald newspaper.
Mugabe -
who's nicknamed the "visiting president" because of his frequent
foreign trips - taught in Ghana in the late 1950s and his first wife Sally was
Ghanaian.
Mugabe's
spokesperson George Charamba defended his boss from claims these trips are
draining Zimbabwe's fiscus as the southern African country sinks deeper into
economic crisis. Hospital doctors returned grudgingly to work at the weekend
after a two-week strike over pay and conditions. But teachers from government
schools were on Monday due to start a go-slow over the non-payment of bonuses from
2016. Tendai Biti, who served as Zimbabwe's finance minister during the 2009-13
coalition government, has previously claimed that Mugabe takes $4m inn
hard cash with him each time he leaves the country.
Mugabe's
spokesperson told the Herald: "It is a
legitimate spending that makes nation states."
Online
watchdog @ZimMediaReview said: "Mugabe has now left for Ghana for
Independence celebrations there. Nomad."
Political
analyst Ibbo Mandaza told the privately-owned
Newsday that aides were
"making a killing" out of the travel allowances they get when they
accompany Mugabe.
"There
are people making money out of having the old man in the air all the
time," Mandaza was quoted as saying.
As for the
ageing Zimbabwe president's state of health, he couldn't be fitter, his
spokesperson said.
"He is
so well that he beats even the youngest politicians," Charamba told the
Herald.
