 
Zimbabwe

Obama's 'hostile goodbye' to Mugabe

2017-01-16 08:30
(File : AP)

(File : AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington – Outgoing United States President Barack Obama has extended sanctions against Zimbabwe by at least another year, a report said on Sunday.

This came as reports on Friday indicated that Obama's administration was set to ease sanctions against Sudan and broaden now limited talks with the long estranged African government. 

However, sanctions against Zimbabwe were to continue in "conformity with the Washington's national emergency policies".

The US imposed sanctions against Zimbabwe in 2000, after they accused President Robert Mugabe of trampling on human rights, rigging elections and repression of press freedom - accusations that the veteran leader denied. 

The sanctions led to devastating economic challenges, with the country reportedly now sitting with about 85% unemployment.

According to New Zimbabwe, opposition parties in the southern African country welcomed the latest development, with a government minister, however describing it as "inconsequential".

Policy towards Africa

Deputy spokesperson for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Thabitha Khumalo applauded the move, but said that the sanctions did not have the intended impact, as Mugabe was still able to travel to the US on a regular occasions.

"It is very good move but sadly these sanctions have not had the impact that was expected by the people because our understanding was that the sanctions were a travel ban but you will find that Mugabe is all over New York," Khumalo was quoted as saying.

Another opposition spokesperson from the Tendai Biti led Peoples Democratic Party said that there was nothing wrong with the continued sanctions as Zimbabwe had not yet reformed its policies.

However, Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo said that the Obama administration had made no meaningful difference regarding its policy towards Africa.

He further expressed hope that the incoming Donald Trump administration would rebuild ties with Harare.  

Threat to US foreign policy 

Moyo was among top officials who were slapped with a travel ban due to their association with Mugabe's "brutal" regime.   

In 2015, Obama reportedly  extended sanctions on Zimbabwe by another year, arguing that Mugabe and his cronies continued to undermine the country's democratic processes.

At the time, a notice titled "Continuation of the national emergency with respect to Zimbabwe", Washington also claimed that Mugabe was a threat to US foreign policy.

Said Washington: "The threat constituted by the actions and policies of certain members of the government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes or institutions has not been resolved".

But, the extension of the sanction was described by Africa as being "senseless and meaningless", said the report.


Read more on:    mdc  |  barack obama  |  jonathan moyo  |  thabitha khumalo  |  jacob mafume  |  robert mugabe  |  us  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Hundreds attend last Rwandan king's funeral

16 minutes ago
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hundreds attend last Rwandan king's funeral

16 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 