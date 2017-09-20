PIC: Mugabe's son known for lavish spending spotted shopping in New York

New
York – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s son was spotted in New York on
Tuesday in a shopping extravagance at a time when most Zimbabweans back home
could hardly put food on their tables.
Mugabe
took a 70-member delegation to the 72nd session of the United
Nations General Assembly with each of his delegate gobbling $1 500 per day
during their 10-day stay in the United States while the majority of Zimbabweans
were surviving on less than one US dollar per day.
Bellarmine
Chatunga, known for his lavish spending and partying lifestyle, was captured by
the Voice of America at a MacDonald’s restaurant in central New York City near
the United Nations Headquarters where his father was attending a meeting with
the world’s leaders. The picture was published on the radio station’s
Facebook and Twitter pages.
The
picture showed Bellarmine Chatunga carrying a satchel on his back while a bodyguard
was carrying a Gucci shopping bag on one hand and drinking straws and another unlabelled
bag on the other hand. His mother, Grace Mugabe, who was part of the Zimbabwean
delegation to the United Nations, has earned herself the nickname “GucciGrace” for
her penchant for designer clothing.
See the picture below.
Chatunga
was in the news last month when his mother assaulted a 20 year-old South
African model Gabriela Engels with an extension cord after she found her in the
company of Chatunga at a hotel in Johannesburg’s leafy suburb of Sandton. The
Zimbabwean First Lady was granted diplomatic immunity by South African
authorities although AfriForum was still pushing for her to face justice for
the offence.
Chatunga’s
extravagance came at a time when Russell Goreraza, Grace Mugabe’s son from her
previous marriage, reportedly imported two Rolls Royce limousines valued at $5.4
million this week at a time when most Zimbabweans could hardly access their
hard-earned cash from local banks and the southern African country’s national
economy bleeding.
Critics
have rebuked Mugabe for taking his entire family with him to New York on
taxpayers’ money, saying such a move showed Mugabe was only interested in
self-aggrandisement
A
public health fellow at the Emory University in Atlanta, Fortune Nyamande, who
was also the former president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association,
told News24 that the squandering of taxpayers’ money was irresponsible on the
part of Mugabe and his family.
“This
is a pity that as the nation groans to access to basic health services they are
living in such luxury and glamour. Basic antibiotics, needles, gloves etc are
beyond the reach of even the most educated but such unnecessary expenditure has
become the norm for these least knowledgeable but privileged family,” said
Nyamande.
Jacob
Mafume, spokesperson of the People’s Democratic party led by former Zimbabwe’s
finance minister Tendai Biti, said Mugabe and his family went to New York for
shopping hiding behind official business.“It proves that the First Family has simply gone
to do shopping in the West and to avoid sanctions. The delegation was so large
and it defies logic,” said Mafume.