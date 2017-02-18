 
Zimbabwe

PIC: No diamonds? Grace Mugabe addresses rally decked out in GOLD

2017-02-18 19:30
Grace Mugabe. (File: AP)

Grace Mugabe. (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

News24 Correspondent

Buhera - Forget that corpse quote for a second: it's Grace Mugabe's elaborate gold jewellery that's causing a stir.

Eagle-eyed Zimbabweans are pointing out that their first lady addressed a rally in struggling Buhera district on Friday wearing gold ear-rings, gold rings, a gold chain and gold-rimmed glasses.

The 51-year-old seems to have seen no irony in flaunting her wealth whilst criticising the poor state of Zimbabwe's roads, inadequate pay for teachers and government ministers who get involved in corrupt deals. She's widely believed to have presidential ambitions.

Tweeted @mmatigari: "[Grace] in Buhera & her million dollar jewellery. She has to try hard to pretend to be humble amongst poor villagers."

"Just leaving this here," said journalist @eliasmambo next to a widely-tweeted photo of Grace with her jewellery circled in red. The photo - minus the red circles - was published by the state-owned Herald online.

Another Zimbabwean commented grimly that the first lady, whose husband Robert Mugabe turns 93 next week, was "in solidarity with the poor". 

See the tweets below. 

In 2014 the Zimbabwean first lady claimed her husband was "the poorest president in the world". Though somehow the couple managed to save $1.3m to pay for a diamond ring for her last year.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  grace mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

UN chief: US blocking Libya envoy was 'serious mistake'

2017-02-18 19:30

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 16:21 PM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
Kalk Bay 13:59 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 