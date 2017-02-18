PIC: No diamonds? Grace Mugabe addresses rally decked out in GOLD
2017-02-18 19:30
Zimbabwean protest pastor Evan Mawarire accused of subversion for protests against the government of President Robert Mugabe says he is open to the idea of running for office.
Buhera - Forget that corpse quote for a second: it's
Grace Mugabe's
elaborate gold jewellery that's causing a stir.
Eagle-eyed Zimbabweans are pointing out that their first lady
addressed a rally in struggling Buhera district on Friday wearing gold
ear-rings, gold rings, a gold chain and gold-rimmed glasses.
The 51-year-old seems to have seen no irony in flaunting her
wealth whilst criticising the poor state of Zimbabwe's roads, inadequate pay
for teachers and government ministers who get involved in corrupt deals. She's
widely believed to have presidential ambitions.
Tweeted @mmatigari: "[Grace] in Buhera & her million
dollar jewellery. She has to try hard to pretend to be humble amongst poor
villagers."
"Just leaving this here," said journalist @eliasmambo
next to a widely-tweeted photo of Grace with her jewellery circled in red. The
photo - minus the red circles - was published by the state-owned Herald
online.
Another Zimbabwean commented grimly that the first lady, whose
husband
Robert Mugabe turns 93 next week, was "in solidarity with the
poor". See the tweets below.
In 2014 the Zimbabwean first lady claimed her husband was
"the poorest president in the world". Though somehow the couple
managed to save $1.3m to pay for a diamond ring for her last year.
