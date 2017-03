PICS: 15 dead in horrific accident as truck hits pothole

Bulawayo - Fifteen people died in a horrific road accident near the city of Bulawayo in southern Zimbabwe - and it's all being blamed on a pothole, it was reported on Thursday.

Bodies were trapped for several hours under the wreckage of the crash between a haulage truck and a minibus near the National University of Science and Technology late on Wednesday, according to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper.

The truck's driver told the state Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that he hit a pothole and lost control. A minibus then collided with the truck.

The ZBC put the number of the dead at 15.

Motorists in Zimbabwe complain bitterly about the road network's twin menace of potholes and police roadblocks. At the end of January, Zimbabwe national soccer team defender Onismor Bhasera survived a serious crash after his BMW hit a pothole near Birchenough Bridge, Zimbabwe's Soccer24 site reported

Meantime a charter plane crash-landed in Bulawayo on Tuesday evening after it developed a mechanical fault, the Chronicle said. Three people escaped the Beechcraft Baron 58 unhurt, according to the report.

About 14 people died on the spot last night when a haulage truck hit a pothole and hit a Kombi along the Byo- Gwanda road just after Nust. pic.twitter.com/g6Jrg1Ivtx — Zenzele (@zenzele) March 9, 2017

Horror crash near NUST on Gwanda Road last night, a pothole is blamed for the death of 14 people. Beyond sad pic.twitter.com/mWsPe68cyb — Mduduzi Mathuthu (@Mathuthu) March 9, 2017